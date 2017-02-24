Services Announced for Ed Drohan

by sjkotz

Edward Drohan of Noyac, who served as Grand Knight of the St. Andrew Knights of Columbus and was a former member of the Sag Harbor School Board, died on Wednesday, February 22, at the age of 82.

“He was a wonderful father and a wonderful husband, and was always there when you needed him,” said his wife of 55 years, Joan Drohan.

Mr. Drohan was born and raised in Yonkers, and previously lived for many years in Carmel. A former summer resident, he moved to Noyac full-time about 10 years ago after retiring from a career as a salesman and company executive in the computer industry. He served on the Sag Harbor School Board from 2010 to 2013.

Mr. Drohan is also survived by three children, Edward Drohan Jr. of Sag Harbor, Daniel Drohan of New York City and Mary Katherine Meidema of Hampton Bays. He is also survived by three siblings, Joseph Drohan of New York City, Carol Curran of Virginia and David Drohan of Illinois. He leaves three grandchildren, Adam, Emily and Edward.

He enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, watching sports, keeping active, and taking part in social groups including the Knights of Columbus and Elks.

Services for Mr. Drohan will be held at Yardley and Pino Funeral Home in Sag Harbor on Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be said on Sunday at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew Church.

