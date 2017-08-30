Second Annual Tick Poster Contest Winners Receive Awards

by Gavin Menu

On Friday, August 25, the Suffolk County Tick Control Advisory Committee hosted the winners of Legislator Bridget Fleming’s Second Annual Tick Poster Contest to recognize contest participants for their efforts to educate friends and families on the dangers associated with ticks, and appropriate prevention and removal methods.

There were eight posters selected as winners, by campers who all attend summer camps on the East End. The winning participants in the 2017 contest were Sully Matthews, Fisher Forsberg, Audrey Smith, Isabella Espinosa, Tommy Grenci, Kaila Zeh, Julian Costa and Maeve O’Donohue.

The poster contest is sponsored each year by Legislator Fleming, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, and East End Tick and Mosquito Control, in conjunction with the Tick Wise education campaign. Tick Wise is an education program highlighting the dangers posed by ticks, and prevention methods, and is sponsored by East End Tick and Mosquito Control, and implemented by April Boitano, an educator for Stony Brook Southampton’s Tick-Borne Disease Resource Center. Winning posters were selected based on effectiveness and the accuracy of the messaging on what Ms. Boitano calls “the Big Three”: protect yourself, protect your family, and protect your pets.

“The incidence of tick-borne illnesses continues to grow on the East End of Long Island, and we must do everything we can to stem that growth because of the devastating effect of the diseases on public health,” said Legislator Fleming. “While understanding and managing the tick population is a primary concern, education about often simple measures can go a long way toward prevention. I’m grateful to our many knowledgeable partners on the TCAC, and particularly Brian Kelly, April Boitano and the hospital, for getting the word out on prevention measures. I’m also deeply grateful to the camps that participated, and particularly Camp Soulgrow, and the kids who took the important message so seriously.”

The TCAC was originally formed in 2014 under the sponsorship of then-Legislator Jay Schneiderman. Legislator Fleming re-established the Committee in 2016, adding of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and the NY State Parks Department to the committee. Its mission is to review tick control methods and management options; provide advice to the County’s Tick Surveillance and Management Program, and provide input to the annual vector control plans; and assist in public education and the dissemination of information regarding the prevention of tick-borne illnesses.

Comments