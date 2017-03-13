Schools, Towns Announce Snow-Related Closures for Tuesday

by Christine Sampson

Ahead of the snowstorm predicted to start early Tuesday morning, municipalities, school districts and organizations have begun announcing closures and cancellations for the day. Check back at sagharborexpress.com for continual updates.

Sag Harbor Village offices will be closed on Tuesday. The village board meeting has been canceled.

The Sag Harbor School District will be closed on Tuesday.

The Bridgehampton School District will be closed on Tuesday.

The Ross School will be closed Tuesday.

The Hayground School will be closed Tuesday.

East Hampton Town will close its offices and recycling centers Tuesday. The Zoning Board of Appeals meeting and Town Board work session have been canceled.

Southampton Town will close its offices and all town facilities on Tuesday.

The Noyac Civic Council has canceled its Tuesday night meeting.

Suffolk County Bus Transit routes will be suspended on Tuesday,

Share This!









Comments

comments