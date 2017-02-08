Schools, Businesses, Municipalities Announce Closures as Storm Approaches

by Kathryn Menu

Area schools, organizations, municipalities and businesses have announced closures on Thursday in anticipation of the heavy snowstorm predicted for late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The Sag Harbor and Bridgehampton school districts have announced they will be closed.

Thursday was to have been opening night of “The Little Mermaid,” the musical produced by the Pierson Middle School theater department. Tickets to Thursday’s show will be honored at a newly added show, a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee. Ticketholders can also receive refunds from Thursday’s show on Friday in the main office at Pierson until 2 p.m.

The Sag Harbor Elementary School science fair has been rescheduled to March 1 at 7 p.m., and the rescheduling of athletics events will be announced on the athletics website. The school district also canceled a special board of education meeting that had been planned for Thursday night.

The Hampton Jitney has suspended its service for the morning and early afternoon, according to its website. “Late afternoon and evening trips may be disrupted or canceled based on weather conditions and potential road closings,” the Jitney’s website reads. “Please note that our website always displays the most current trip availability. Please plan accordingly. Full service will resume with Friday’s normal schedule.”

East Hampton and Southampton towns have announced their offices will be closed on Thursday. Southampton’s 10 a.m. work session has been canceled, and East Hampton’s 6 p.m. architectural review board meeting has been canceled. Sag Harbor Village has not announced yet whether its village offices will be closed and its meetings canceled for the day.

