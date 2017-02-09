Schools Announce Friday Closures

by The Sag Harbor Express

By Christine Sampson

Area schools have announced they will be closed Friday due to the snowy weather and icy road conditions.

The Bridgehampton and Sag Harbor school districts have posted closure notices on their websites, along with the Ross School, which has campuses in East Hampton and Bridgehampton.

The Sag Harbor School District said its Friday performance of the musical “The Little Mermaid” at Pierson Middle-High School will be rescheduled to Sunday at 7 p.m. Friday tickets will be honored at that time, or ticketholders may obtain a refund by heading to the main office at Pierson on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

