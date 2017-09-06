School News: Backpacking Event a Success; Miller Named Assistant Principal

by Christine Sampson

Backpacking Event a Success

East Hampton resident Jill Bodian, Sag Harbor resident Karen Kleinman and Mindy Richenstein and Lisa Silverman, of Sagaponack, led the UJA-Federation Supplies for Success backpacking event on August 23 at the Ross School in Bridgehampton to ensure that 2,200 kids in need across the East End start school with the tools needed for confidence and learning.

Schools and organizations picked up their requested backpacks for distribution before school starts, including LIGALY, Bridgehampton Childcare and Recreation Center, the East Hampton School District and the Southampton School District, with a handful of backpacks available for those in need at the offices of The Sag Harbor Express. For information on how to obtain one of those backpacks, please email editor Kathryn G. Menu at kmenu@sagharborexpress.com.

Miller Named Bridgehampton Assistant Principal

The Bridgehampton School District has appointed Michael Miller, who held the role of athletic director at the school for two years, to be the assistant principal and director of physical education. His appointment came via unanimous 5-0 vote, with school board members Doug DeGroot and Markanthony Verzosa absent from the board meeting. The appointment was made on August 2, retroactive to a July 1 start date, at a salary of $101,916.

Dr. Lois Favre still currently holds the role of superintendent and principal at the Bridgehampton School.

The Bridgehampton School Board has also appointed Michael DeRosa as Mr. Miller’s successor in the athletic director position. He will also serve as a physical education teacher.

