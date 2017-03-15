School News: Irish Step Dancing, Virtual Whaling Tour, Pre-K Registration

by Gavin Menu

Step-Dancing for St. Patrick’s Day

Pre-kindergarteners at the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center have been learning how to step dance with the help of a volunteer teacher, Kiersten Simmons. A St. Patrick’s Day performance will be held on Friday at 8:45 a.m.

On Thursday, parents have been invited to a brunch at the center to learn about the new Healthy Harvest program, a gardening initiative with Share the Harvest Farm in East Hampton. Volunteers will be needed this spring to donate time and materials to create outdoor planting boxes for each class.

In Sandy McLaughlin’s pre-kindergarten class, children learned about and used their five senses last week. On Monday, they sniffed different aromatic items in “small jars,” and on Tuesday tasted things that were salty, sour, and sweet. Activities focusing on the senses of touch and sight followed midweek, and on Friday the children honed their listening skills while playing a game of “Sound Bingo.”

On a snowy Friday last week, Erin Albanese and her Pre-K kids put on warm clothes and went out to the snowy yard, where, using “snow markers,” they practiced making colored shapes on the snow.

SHES Students Head to the Museum, Virtually

Sag Harbor Elementary School third-graders studying the whaling industry took a virtual tour of the Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut on March 3. Through the distance-learning workshop, the students learned about the museum on a live, interactive video call with museum representatives who spoke to the students about the museum’s exhibits, history and the Charles Morgan whaling ship. Photo courtesy of the Sag Harbor School District.

Pre-Kindergarten Registration Begins at SHES

The Sag Harbor School District will be accept pre-kindergarten registration for the 2017-18 school year for children who turn four by December 1, 2017, starting March 22. Registration packets are available in the Sag Harbor Elementary School main office or can be downloaded from the school district’s website. Session preference is not guaranteed at the time of registration and all applications will be date and time stamped in the order in which they are received.

The pre-kindergarten program, which runs morning or afternoon sessions five days per week, offers a curriculum aligned with the New York State Common Core Learning Standards and encourages each child’s creativity, social, emotional and cognitive development in a nurturing environment.

For additional information, call (631) 725-5301.

Dr. Nicholas Dyno Tapped As Southampton Superintendent

The Southampton School District announced last week it has appointed Dr. Nicholas Dyno to the position of permanent Superintendent of Schools, effective immediately. The decision was formalized during a March 7 meeting of the district’s board of education.

Dr. Dyno, who has served as the district’s interim superintendent since the fall, has more than 20 years of administration experience. He has worked in the district for 11 years, first as the principal of Southampton High School, and then as the district’s assistant superintendent before becoming the interim superintendent this fall.

“Dr. Dyno possesses the professional experience, innovative vision, desire to engage our entire school community and personal integrity to lead Southampton to the next level of success,” said Board of Education President Roberta O. Hunter. “It was clear from our community’s positive input that he was best suited to serve our district in a permanent capacity. My colleagues and I are confident that his experience, knowledge and insight will continue to provide our district with the expertise and leadership abilities necessary to continue its commitment to a high-quality education for all students.”

“Over the past 11 years, Southampton has become a large part of the fabric of my educational career and I am extremely grateful to the Board of Education for their confidence and the trust they have placed in me,” said Dr. Dyno. “I look forward to being a part of the district’s future and working together with all stakeholders to shape the educational experience for the community’s young learners.”

Dr. Dyno began his career in education in 1985 as a secondary school guidance counselor in the Poughkeepsie City School District. He holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from Berklee College of Music, a master’s degree in counselor education from Marywood University and a doctorate in educational administration from Dowling College. Additionally, he has been an active participant in Harvard Graduate School of Education programs, is a member of many professional organizations and has presented research on best practices at professional workshops.

