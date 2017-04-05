School News: Chef Kale at Ross, 1967 Grads, New Partnership at Suffolk

by Gavin Menu

Chef Kale Visits Ross Lower School

Ross Lower School students enjoyed an energetic exploration of nutrition on Friday, when Jasmine Eileen Coles visited to present “The Tale of Chef Kale.” In this interactive and informative show, Ms. Coles portrayed a magical little girl named Chef Kale, with hair made of kale, who teaches children about the value of nutritional eating. Photo courtesy of The Ross School

Calling All 1967 Graduates!

The Bridgehampton School is looking for graduates from the class of 1967 to join its graduation ceremony on Sunday, June 25 at 3 p.m. for a reception, with graduation to follow at 4 p.m. Class of 1967 graduates can contact District Clerk Tammy Cavanaugh at tcavanaugh@bridgehampton.k12.ny.us or by telephone at (631) 998-1322 for more information.

The Bridgehampton elementary student government will host a Zumba night with instructor Sabrina on April 21 from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door or in advance from any elementary student government member. Children in 5th grade and below must have an adult present with them to attend. All family, students, and community members are invited to come down and participate.

Suffolk County Community College Partners with St. John’s University

Suffolk County Community College and St. John’s University have entered into a new partnership to ensure that students will be able to transfer seamlessly from Suffolk to St. John’s. The institutions formally announced the agreement at a signing ceremony on March 30 at Suffolk County Community College’s Michael J. Grant Campus in Brentwood.

The agreement signed by the colleges’ presidents provides 33 associates-to-bachelor degree programs for students who will be provided an academic pathway to transfer to St. John’s University. St. John’s University will also g award an annual $17,000 scholarship to students who attain a set academic goal.

“Enhancing access and affordability to higher education is a shared goal of Suffolk County Community College and St. John’s University,” said Suffolk County Community College President Dr. Shaun L. McKay. “This agreement will further that goal by providing a pathway for Suffolk students to complete their associate degrees at Suffolk and transition to St. John’s University to complete their baccalaureate degrees. The agreement between St. John’s University and Suffolk County Community College will provide students from the region with access to a high-quality, affordable education,” McKay said.

“This mutually beneficial academic agreement supports St. John’s strategic priorities of ensuring student success and expanding community partnerships,” said Dr. Conrado “Bobby” Gempesaw, President of St. John’s University. “Suffolk County Community College is the largest community college in the SUNY system and we look forward to the continued matriculation of students from Suffolk to St. John’s. This partnership will establish a pathway for student success through the completion of their baccalaureate degrees at St. John’s University.”

“This new relationship with St. John’s will create incredible opportunities for Suffolk graduates. It is a real testament and joy to share with an institution of the caliber of St. John’s University the education of Long Island’s greatest resource,” said Suffolk County Community College Dean of Instruction Dr. Paul Beaudin.

