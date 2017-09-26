School News: Aftercare Program Thriving; Conklin Performs in NFL Opener Pregame

by Christine Sampson

Aftercare Thriving at Rainbow Preschool

The Rainbow Preschool in Bridgehampton is showing off the curious minds in its nursery and preschool classes. During Rainbow Preschool’s Aftercare Program, which runs from 2:45 to 5:15 p.m., Jack, Madeline and Rowen took the time build a train track out of wooden blocks that took up half the classroom. The passengers on the trains were personally guided all over the classroom by the students to their specific stops to go home after work or to meet up with friends and family for dinner.

“Aftercare is time for the students to enjoy themselves to the fullest and let their creativity shine through, without following a school schedule. It is the unwind portion of the day through imaginative play,” said Jessica Spehler executive director and head preschool teacher at the Rainbow School.

Conklin Performs in NFL Opener Pregame

Sag Harbor’s own Theodore Conklin was among the over 200 Dean College students participating in the NFL pregame celebration at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on September 7.

Students, including Arts and Entertainment Management (AMGT), Business, Dance and Sport Management majors, participated as stunt card group members, banner holders and dance performers as the New England Patriots faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL opener.

This is the second opportunity for Dean College to participate, having previously performed in the NFL pregame celebration in September 2015. In the upcoming weeks, students will receive an event debrief in the classroom to bring the learning experience full circle.

Hayground School

The children in Erin O’Connor and Kevin Foran’s class have been getting to know one another through reading stories, discussions, songs and play. The weather has been great for the most part and so the students have spent a lot of time outside exploring the playground. They saw caterpillars on the fennel growing by the sandbox, and used their investigative powers to uncover chrysalides hanging by the front door and under the edge of the sandbox. Praying mantises also populate the plants, camouflaged as twigs.

Students have been drawing, painting and gluing red materials to begin to build a visual rainbow. Slowly they will collect colors to add to it. They are reading books about music, as well, to think about a rainbow of sound. Ella Fitzgerald sang “A Tisket, A Tasket” to children as they read along. They are also reading books to help acclimate the children to school: “Splat the Cat” by Rob Scotton; “Llama Llama Misses Mama” by Anna Dewdney, and “Attack of the 50 Foot Teacher” by Lisa Patten.

