School District Inks Contract with Mashashimuet Park

by Christine Sampson

By Christine Sampson

Like the sod that was laid down this week behind Pierson Middle-High School, a new contract signed between the Sag Harbor School District and Mashashimuet Park green-lights new growth.

The new contract raises the fees paid by the district for the use of the park’s athletic fields, and the district will gain the use of additional fields necessary in the fall while a new sod field at Pierson takes root. The park will also gain what its board chairman, Gregg Schiavoni, described as a “little cushion” financially.

“As a park, we don’t have a built-in reserve fund. If something goes wrong, we just don’t have money at our disposal,” he said by phone on Tuesday. “We said to the school, ‘Listen, we’ve had smaller increases throughout the last few years, this will give us a little cushion.’ If something we don’t foresee comes up, we will have the ability to fix it quickly for the school.”

Last year, the district paid the park $179,000, but this year, the district will pay the park $200,000. The Sag Harbor School Board approved the park contract on August 14, but it was not without a small delay. The board adjourned to an executive session in the middle of its regular meeting to discuss the park contract after board member Susan Lamontagne said she had questions about it, which she could not ask during open session with an as-yet unapproved contract. The board voted 6-1 to go into executive session.

After the board returned to open session, it voted unanimously to approve the contract. School board member Chris Tice, who served two years as the school-park liaison, thanked the park board for “getting to a better place” for Sag Harbor students.

Written into the contract is an appendix of “wish list” items the school requested of the park, such as added electrical outlets near some fields, new scoreboards, tick spraying along the cross-country route, annual sanding and repainting of the grand stands, a storage unit and more.

Mr. Schiavoni explained the school district and the Park and Recreation Association of Sag Harbor, which manages Mashashimuet Park, worked together to categorize each item as a “yes,” “no” or “maybe” before the contract was signed. The park agreed to tick spraying, a storage unit, access to a golf cart for the athletic director and trainer, and the electrical outlets, for instance, but not the annual sanding and repainting of the grand stands. Some of the “maybe” items were new scoreboards, new fencing in some areas and re-leveling of the baseball field, with notes that the park would explore cost estimates for these options.

“We don’t want to get into the discussion of who’s going to pay for it and where is it going to come from,” Mr. Schiavoni said. “I don’t think it’s fair to set a contract with the school and then say, ‘Hey, we need another ten grand because you’re requesting this.’ That isn’t fair to them because they have a budget to work with.”

School board president Diana Kolhoff said Wednesday she believes the increased fee is sustainable for the school district and that the district will receive valuable improvements to the park facilities in return. She credited Ms. Tice, superintendent Katy Graves and school board member Stephanie Bitis, who is the new Mashashimuet Park liaison, with working hard on behalf of the school board. Ms. Kolhoff also thanked the park board, “who are all volunteers, and we value them, especially during the construction of our fields.”

“I think it will be an improved facility for the students so they can enjoy their sports,” Ms. Kolhoff said. “The park has been very generous with us in accommodating so many of our sports.”

Share This!









Comments