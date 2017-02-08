Schneiderman Mum on Election Plans; Fundraiser Planned for Friday

by sjkotz

After a year in office, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman remains coy about whether he plans to seek a second term.

“I haven’t announced yet,” he said on Monday, adding “it would be kind of intuitive” to assume he would seek a second term, given that he plans to hold his first fundraiser since being elected in 2015 on Friday.

The event takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Union Cantina in Southampton Village. Admission is $100.

Mr. Schneiderman, who served two terms as East Hampton Town supervisor before being elected to the Suffolk County Legislature, where he served six terms, said he enjoyed his current position as town supervisor.

“I think I’m getting a lot done, but clearly there is more to do,” he said. The supervisor, a member of the Independence Party, who was cross-endorsed by the Democrats in 2015, enjoys a 3-2 majority on the town board with two Democratic board members, John Bouvier and Julie Lofstad, but he said he enjoys a good working relationship with the two Republicans on the board, Councilwoman Christine Scalera and Councilman Stan Glinka. “We don’t always agree, but I think we have the best interest of the town at heart,” he said.

Of those two, only Mr. Glinka is up for reelection this year. He said on Wednesday he would seek another term and promised “to keep working for the good of the town” if reelected. Ms. Lofstad is also up for re-election.

Ms. Scalera, who was first elected in 2011, has two years remaining on her term, and will not be allowed to seek another term because of term limits. She said, though, she has been encouraged to consider challenging Mr. Schneiderman for the supervisor’s job.

“I love what I do and am incredibly lucky to be able to do it,” Ms. Scalera said. “And I’ve been truly humbled by the amount of people who have come up to me and encouraged me to run for supervisor.” She said it was too early to make any decision on or not she would throw her hat in the ring.

Alex Gregor, the town’s highway superintendent, who was also cross-endorsed by the Independence and Democratic parties, said he planned to seek a third four-year term in November.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I’ve been encouraged by residents town-wide. The like what we’ve been doing as a department.”

Mr. Gregor has clashed publicly with both former Supervisor Anna Throne-Holst and more recently with Mr. Schneiderman, who he accused of “giving away the store” when he pushed through a restructuring of the town union contract last spring. Mr. Gregor refused to sign off on the deal, and as a result town Highway Department workers have not received the wage increase other town workers received.

