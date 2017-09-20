Schiavoni Earns Leadership Position at SUNY Maritime

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Aaron Schiavoni, a 2014 graduate of Pierson High School, who is attending SUNY Maritime College, has been named to the school’s top student leadership position, regimental commander, for his senior year.

As regimental commander, Mr. Schiavoni will lead the school’s 1,200 cadets in everything from morning formation when the flag is raised each day at 7:20 a.m. at the school’s campus in the shadow of the Throgs Neck Bridge in New York to basic disciplinary matters such as issuing demerits for uniform violations.

Mr. Schiavoni, who has a 3.55 grade point average and is majoring in marine transportation, said the appointment means “I have to uphold the school’s highest standards of leadership and discipline and lead by example.”

Captain Richard Smith, who leads the cadet corps on land as well as on the training ship, The Empire State VI, asked Mr. Schiavoni to serve as regimental commander.

Mr. Schiavoni, who also is starting catcher for Maritime’s baseball team and typically carries a course load of 21 or 22 credits, said initially he was worried that it would too difficult to balance academics and athletics with the extra duties of the leadership position, but said he has already grown comfortable with the challenges the role entails, and the need to manage his time wisely.

Mr. Schiavoni has five other cadets who work under him to make sure the cadet corps follows the rules and regulations of the school and help him serve as a liaison to the school’s administration.

When he was in high school thinking about his future, Mr. Schiavoni, the son of Rich and Audrey Schiavoni, said the military appealed to him and he thought about pursuing an appointment to the Naval Academy or the Merchant Marine Academy. He settled on SUNY Maritime, which has some of the trappings of a military academy. For instance, cadet wear uniforms, and all 1,200 are required to live on campus and serve watches on board the college’s 565-foot training ship, The Empire State VI. No alcohol is permitted and there are curfews every night.

Mr. Schiavoni said he discovered a love for working on the water after entering the school. “I really took a liking to shipping,” Mr. Schiavoni said. “Growing up in Sag Harbor, being on the water, it was definitely where I wanted to spend the rest of my life.”

Each summer cadets take training cruises — 45 days after their first two years and 90 days after their third year. Mr. Schiavoni’s cruise this past summer took him to Spain, Portugal, Italy and the Canary Islands. The ship spent several days in each port, where the cadets were given two days of liberty and a chance to soak up a different culture.

Back on board, it was all business with man-overboard drills, firefighting drills, helping navigate the ship through high-traffic shipping lanes, and otherwise learning their way around what Mr. Schiavoni described as “a floating city.”

“The big thing for us is to be prepared for anything,” he said.

A highlight, he said, has been learning the principals of celestial navigation. “It’s something special; it goes back to the beginning of time when people first took to the sea,” he said of navigating by starlight.

Besides celestial, terrestrial and electronic navigation, cadets learn about propulsion, ship design, how cargo should be loaded to avoid potentially catastrophic shifts in loads and the maritime rules of the road. When they graduate, they obtain U.S. Coast Guard unlimited tonnage captain’s licenses and typically find jobs as officers.

When he graduates in the spring, Mr. Schiavoni, who is taking extra graduate level classes this year in international trade and transportation, said he would like to work on an ocean-going vessel, perhaps a cruise ship or in the military’s sea-lift command, in which private contractors ship military supplies to American forces overseas. After a few years of seeing the world, he said he would like to stick closer to home, perhaps working on a tug boat or a ferry.

Friends in Sag Harbor will remember Mr. Schiavoni as the star catcher of the Pierson Whalers’ baseball team, which made it to the state final in 2014, Mr. Schiavoni’s senior year, only to lose a heartbreaker in the championship game.

At Maritime, Mr. Schiavoni continues to play baseball and has been the starting catcher since his sophomore year. This spring, after his backup suffered an injury, he had to catch up to four games each weekend. Despite that, he managed to hit .295 with 3 home runs and 26 RBI for the Privateers.

To top it off, he had 3 hits and drove in 2 runs as the Privateers bested Mt. St. Mary College of Newburgh for the Skyline Conference Championship last May.

“My senior year at Pierson, we fell one game short,” he said. “I was not going to let that happen again.”

