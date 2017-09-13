The Sailing Life: Couple Stops by Sag Harbor On Four-Year Odyssey

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

It’s the stuff of dreams. Sell your business, sell your house, buy a sailboat and set off to see the world, with no set timetable.

That’s what Fergus Dunipace and Jenevora Swann, who have been living on their 44-foot catamaran, Two Drifters, for the past three and a half years, have done. The couple, along with their cocker spaniel, Molly, tied up in Sag Harbor Friday and Saturday to check out HarborFest during a visit that has taken them from the Mediterranean to New England, with dozens of stops in between,

The couple, who are from Lymington, England, about a 20-minute drive from the other Southampton, sold their public relations business shortly before buying their boat in 2014 in Toulon, France.

Mr. Dunipace, 36, has been sailing since he was a child and has always loved it. “It’s kind of hard once you get the bug to get rid of it,” he said over an iced coffee at SagTown on Saturday afternoon. “I didn’t know how to sail until I got on the boat,” said Ms. Swann, 49. “She gets sea-sick in the bath,” added her husband.

When they arrived in France in February 2014 to pick up their boat, Mr. Dunipace and Ms. Swann envisioned a short shakedown cruise to Spain, where they planned to meet Ms. Swann’s sister and her husband, who teach in Spain. Instead, it took a full two weeks because they failed to account for the mistral, a strong wind that blows in across the Mediterranean from the Pyrenees. The winds forced them to hug the French coastline.

From the coast of Spain, the couple then sailed back east across the Mediterranean, with stops in Mallorca, Sardinia and Corsica, before heading up the western coast of Italy to Portofino. “Which was a mistake,” said Mr. Dunipace. “It was out of our way and the anchorage was terrible.” He said the couple spent only enough time in the city to take a photo for his mother of a church, where he had been a page boy at a family wedding when he was 5 years old.

An adventure that got off to a frustrating start soon turned good when the couple got to Greece in September that first year. “We left our hearts in Greece,” said Ms. Swann of the stay that ended up lasting into the spring of 2016.

“It’s cheap and the people are amazing,” Mr. Dunipace added. “We saw it through the recession and we saw it through the immigration crisis.” He added that the couple had helped rescue 15 refugees who had been stranded on rocks hundreds of yards of the Greek coast.

The Two Drifters then pointed toward Turkey, but civil unrest there caused a quick change in plans. “I had always wanted to sail across the Atlantic, so I got my wife really drunk and she agreed,” Mr. Dunipace said. So it was back across the Mediterranean — where unpredictable seas and strong winds make sailing a challenge — and on to the Canary Islands, where the couple joined other sailors for the Atlantic and Caribbean Odyssey, a non-competitive cross-ocean sail organized by Jimmy Cornell.

“Four friends joined us on the crossing,” said Mr. Dunipace of an uneventful trip with good weather and few problems that brought them to Barbados in early February. “We got plenty of sleep, ate too much good food and played silly games.”

The Two Drifters poked around the Caribbean for the next several months, spending a couple of weeks in the British Virgin Islands. “We made a lot of friends in the BVIs and they have just been destroyed,” said Ms. Swann, referring to Hurricane Irma. “It’s heartbreaking.

The couple decided to head north to the United States in early June when Mr. Dunipace said he joked it would be fun to have a lobster in Maine and picked their way up the coast, from South Carolina on through Virginia and New Jersey.

They then went north through the East River and east across Long Island Sound and around New England before arriving in Maine, where they spent about two weeks. With the thought of cold weather ahead, the couple headed south, with short stops in East Hampton and Shelter Island before pulling into Sag Harbor last weekend.

By Sunday, they had shoved off, heading back to Long Island Sound to retrace their route south. They plan to find a marina in the Chesapeake Bay, where they can make repairs to the boat before heading back the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico.

They expect to sail across the Atlantic on their way home this time next year. After that, the future’s open. Mr. Dunipace said he would love to tackle the Pacific someday, while Ms. Swann said she’d be just as happy if her future sailing consisted of drinking a gin and tonic on the deck of a boat safely moored in harbor.

And while they love the Two Drifters, Mr. Dunipace said he doubts they will keep the boat forever. “They say the two best days in a boat owner’s life is the day you buy your boat and the day you sell it,” he said.

Share This!









Comments