SagTown Owner Pleads Not Guilty

by Gavin Menu

By Kathryn G. Menu

Shane Dyckman, the owner of SagTown Coffee in Sag Harbor, pled not guilty via his attorney Brian DeSesa Tuesday afternoon to two violations of the village zoning code issued by building inspector Thomas Preiato last month after Mr. Dyckman removed the wall separating the retail store and coffee shop he leases.

Mr. DeSesa entered the plea before Sag Harbor Village Justice Lisa Rana stating it is his position that the “violations were issued in error” and that Mr. Dyckman has a right under the code to combine the spaces. The case will resume when the court takes up zoning cases again on October 17 at noon.

On Wednesday, Mr. Preiato said he has issued Mr. Dyckman two violations on two separate occasions — for the interior change of the wall removal, which was done without site plan approval, and for violation of the stores’ certificates of occupancy. Mr. Dyckman faces a fine of $1,000 per violation, which can be issued daily.

On Wednesday, Mr. Preiato said he would start issuing Mr. Dyckman more violations soon. He also said that Mr. Dyckman has withdrawn his application to Sag Harbor’s Planning Board for site plan approval to remove the wall, citing a provision of the zoning code that allows a building owner with multiple uses to redistribute those uses — provided the total floor area is not expanded — without site plan approval. However, on Wednesday, Mr. Preiato said he disagreed with that interpretation.

“They are going from a coffee shop and a retail use to a whole other use which is likened to a café,” he said. “I don’t agree with them. They have withdrawn that site plan application, and are still in violation of not having a site plan. Here, we are seeing a third use.”

