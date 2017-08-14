SagTown Coffee Gets Sag Harbor Village Court Date

by Christine Sampson

Along with the coffee, a bit of trouble is brewing at SagTown Coffee, which reopened on August 5 after months of reconstruction following the December fire that devastated several buildings on Main Street.

According to Sag Harbor Building Inspector Tom Preiato, just days after the cafe reopened, a member of the Sag Harbor Planning Board noticed the removal of most of the dividing wall between the coffee shop and SagTown’s new retail space facing Main Street, which was formerly home to Collette Luxury Consignment.

In May, Shane Dyckman, owner of SagTown, had sought but did not receive permission from the Planning Board to combine the two commercial spaces. Alerted by the Planning Board member last week, Mr. Preiato said he visited SagTown on August 7 and wrote two appearance tickets: One for the interior change that lacked site plan approval, and one for a violation of the certificate of occupancy.

Reached by phone Monday, Mr. Dyckman confirmed he had not received permission from the Planning Board to remove the dividing wall.

“We have a [Planning Board] application currently pending. All the paperwork has been filed,” he said, and declined to comment further.

Mr. Dyckman’s Sag Harbor Village Court date is September 19.

During the Planning Board discussion in May, as construction was ongoing at SagTown, Mr. Preiato noted the dividing wall had been removed and needed to be replaced. Mr. Dyckman’s attorney, Brian DeSesa, said at the time the wall had suffered fire damage and had been removed so it could be reframed and rebuilt.

Mr. Dyckman’s original Planning Board application was approved in June with the stipulation that SagTown would occupy two separate spaces — the original coffee shop and the Main-Street-facing retail space that would sell mugs, beans, t-shirts, bags and more — until a second Planning Board application could be processed to combine the two spaces.

