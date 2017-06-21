Sag Harbor ZBA Hears Billy Joel’s Latest… Renovation Plan

by Christine Sampson

A request by Sag Harbor’s own Piano Man to expand his house to the tune of 409 square feet was met by a chorus of confusion by the Sag Harbor Zoning Board of Appeals on Tuesday.

A June 8 legal notice advertising a public hearing on Maritime Properties LLC’s application, on behalf of Billy Joel, stated the musician would be seeking a variance to expand his Bay Street house by 884 square feet, or nearly 30 percent. But when attorney Jon Tarbet stepped up to explain the details, he said Mr. Joel wants to build a second-story addition that would add only 409 square feet on top of a of a one-story portion of the house.

The ZBA’s attorney, Denise Schoen, on Wednesday explained the initial legal advertisement included commercial space within the house — zoned as both commercial and nonconforming residential, since it lies in the village business district — that was to be converted to living space, but Mr. Tarbet said he had discovered a code provision that allowed the dually zoned structure to be changed from commercial to residential space without needing approvals, resulting in a reduction in the variance area needed.

“That’s not uncommon,” Ms. Schoen explained. “Legal issues come up after you advertise things. It’s a weird code provision.”

Additionally, Mr. Joel wants to lift and rotate the portion of the house that sits on Rector Street so that it is better aligned with Rector Street, which Mr. Tarbet said would have the effect of improving the side and backyard setbacks and distance to the neighbors’ properties. A variance is requested for that purpose, too.

“If he renovates this the way he wants, it will have a residential value and it will unlikely be commercial for two or three decades because it will be a nice house,” Mr. Tarbet said by phone Wednesday.

The board seemed further confused over the house’s current zoning and certificate of occupancy status. It is two main structures that were combined into one through a simple, one-story “breezeway” type of structure, Mr. Tarbet said, and so the CO lists it as one house. Current zoning rules, he said, would allow Mr. Joel to switch back and forth between residential and commercial uses, build up to three stories reaching a height of 35 feet, and expand the commercial use without needing village approval. He said the 4,943-square-foot house has 1,300 square feet of commercial use in it right now. Mr. Tarbet also said the main level of the house needs to be raised in accordance with flood guidelines set by FEMA.

The group Save Sag Harbor submitted a letter urging the ZBA to keep the property as it currently exists.

“We strongly feel that it should not be resituated or expanded and that the current setbacks be maintained so as not to encroach aggressively on its neighbors,” the group wrote. “We are also concerned about protecting the viewshed for the harbor, the docks, as well as Bay, Rector and Rysam streets. The building would create the effect of a wall and destroy the open and comfortable scale of that area.”

Rector Street residents Myrna and Paul Davis submitted a letter opposing Mr. Joel’s application, calling it “incompatible.” They objected not just to the house, but also to a proposed stone-and-fence barrier to be erected just inside the property line.

“If permitted to be remade … in its place will tower a bulky, all-white mansion, out of character, out of place and widely out of scale with its neighbors in a key part of the historic district… it would be injurious,” the Davises wrote.

On Tuesday, Mr. Tarbet told the ZBA that “the elephant in the room is would you prefer this to be commercial?” He suggested the neighbors “play out in their head what they’re objecting to.”

“I would ask them to consider again if they would want this to go back to commercial use as is within the right,” Mr. Tarbet said. “There would be more cars parked, more noise — this would be a very intense use.”

Ultimately, the ZBA tabled Mr. Joel’s application to the July 18 meeting to await more clarity from the village building department on whether the structure has a CO defining it as one or two buildings and whether there are additional variances that may be needed.

ZBA chairman Tim McGuire said it upset him that “the numbers have changed so drastically from what was publicly noticed.” He suggested a work session with the town’s building inspector, Tom Preiato, prior to the next meeting.

“We need to really drill into this with what’s been looked at, and the seemingly small and limited number of variances that have come before us for what seems to be a fairly massive building,” he said. “I’m surprised that it comes down to just this.”

The current building project bears some similarities to a previous iteration of a renovation to Mr. Joel’s house, which was considered by the Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Board as a discussion item last September. After the ZBA makes a decision on variances, the ARB will need to weigh in on the final design.

