Sag Harbor Village Tax Rate Remains Flat

by Gavin Menu

By Kathryn G. Menu

Sag Harbor Village Trustees agreed on Wednesday to pierce the state-mandated tax cap, a necessity if it adopts a tentative $10.34 million 2017-18 budget. The board will hold a public hearing on that spending plan on Tuesday, April 11, at 6 p.m.

The budget carries a $1.1 million, or 11.9-percent increase over the current $9.23 million spending plan. According to village treasurer Eileen Tuohy, the additional spending will pay for increases in pension payments for the Sag Harbor Volunteer Ambulance Corps, as well as contractual increases for employee salaries and benefits.

“While we have not settled the PBA contract yet, we are budgeting for it so if I am not elected in June whoever is sitting here doesn’t have to find a way to put it in next year’s budget,” said Mayor Sandra Schroeder.

According to Ms. Tuohy, even though the village will need to pierce the state tax cap, its tax rate will stay the same for the 2017-18 fiscal year, at 2.739 per $1,000 of assessed value, if the budget is adopted. The village has used $45,000 of existing fund balance to offset any increases in taxes, she said, and has seen an increase in overall home values. For a home assessed at $795,000, Ms. Tuohy said village taxes would remain at $2,177.51.

“It’s unfortunate to have to pierce the cap, but the fact that the tax rate stays the same is great,” said Trustee Ken O’Donnell.

“It’s also better planning for the future,” said Trustee Robby Stein. Ms. Tuohy agreed, noting that piercing the cap this year would help buffer the next year’s budget.

The trustees also adopted a law Wednesday that removed its right to grant special permits to property owners with plans that exceed the maximum gross floor area, or GFA, allowed under the zoning code. Property owners will now need to seek a variance from the village Zoning Board of Appeals instead.

A public hearing on the change was not without debate, although not by residents. Trustee Jim Larocca, who said he would support the majority of the board in its decision, said he felt the board was giving away a tool that could be used to help it combat over-zealous development.

“I thought the tool we took was a good one — I hate to give it back,” he said.

“This was an ‘us between a rock and a hard place,’” said Ms. Schroeder. “The other boards can regulate size. We cannot.”

“My understanding is all we were doing is saying, ‘Now you can apply’,” she added. “It meant nothing.”

Ms. Schroeder’s stance was supported by Mr. O’Donnell and Mr. Stein. Trustee Ed Deyermond was absent.

“They are more experienced to make decisions regarding mass and impact,” said village attorney David Gilmartin of the village’s ARB and ZBA. “You are a legislative board.”

The board also adopted a resolution limiting outdoor dining licenses to restaurants that are in compliance with the village, state building and fire, and Suffolk County sanitary codes.

“This is to prevent people who have any violations from getting a license,” said Ms. Schroeder.

“I am not happy with this — either the way it is written or that we have not had enough counsel,” said Mr. Stein, who voted against the resolution. “The way it is written right now is too open and vague.”

Mr. O’Donnell — the owner of La Superica — said he believed outdoor dining was “a huge asset for the village,” but also acknowledged that many restaurants that have outstanding violations have had them for a long time, and are not taking the steps necessary to remedy them.

“It’s a license, which is a privilege,” said Mr. Gilmartin, “as opposed to the right to have a business. You are able to deny a license for good cause, and a violation, in my view, is good cause to deny a privilege.”

