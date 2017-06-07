Sag Harbor Village Candidates Debate Saturday

by Gavin Menu

By Kathryn G. Menu

The Sag Harbor Express has partnered with The John Jermain Memorial Library and Save Sag Harbor to host a Meet the Candidates forum featuring candidates for Sag Harbor Village Board of Trustees on Saturday, June 10, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Elections in Sag Harbor will take place on Tuesday, June 20. Mayor Sandra Schroeder is running unopposed for a second term in that office. The village clerk and administrator for over two decades, she ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor in 2013, and was elected trustee in 2014 before becoming mayor in 2015.

At the forum, Ms. Schroeder will be invited to speak about her priorities during her second term as mayor of the village board, and will be asked a handful of questions by moderator Stephen J. Kotz, the news editor of The Sag Harbor Express.

Most of the morning will be reserved for a debate between three candidates seeking two seats on the Sag Harbor Village Board. Incumbent Ken O’Donnell, the owner of La Superica on Bay and Main streets, is seeking a third term on the board and is running with Ms. Schroeder and former Sag Harbor Fire Department Chief Thomas Gardella on the Residents Party platform. Mr. Gardella and Mr. O’Donnell are joined in the trustee race by businessman H. Aidan Corish, who is running under the Sag Harbor United Party.

All three trustee candidates will be offered time for opening and closing remarks, and will field questions by Mr. Kotz supplied by both the editorial board of The Sag Harbor Express and the board of Save Sag Harbor. Audience members will be able to submit written questions at the debate as well.

The debate will be held at the John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street in Sag Harbor. Refreshments, including bagels, coffee and donuts, will be served. For more information, email kmenu@sagharborexpress.com.

