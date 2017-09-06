Sag Harbor Village Angles for Lease on Gas Ball Parking Lot

by Gavin Menu

It looks like a construction site, with huge concrete blocks serving to mark off the parking spaces, healthy weeds sprouting up from the rough gravel surface and a chain link fence surrounding it.

But the parking lot, where 80 vehicles, give or take a few, can be parked for up to three days, has been a haven for village employees and others desperate for a place to leave their cars that is out of reach of the village traffic control officers’ chalk markers.

Now, though, National Grid, which owns the property on Bridge Street and Long Island Avenue and has allowed the village to use it rent-free for parking ever since it completed a costly environmental cleanup of the site in 2009, has put the property on the market.

“We are reaching out to people who might have an interest,” said Ted Stratigos, a broker with Avison Young, a Canadian real estate firm that is representing National Grid, which replaced KeySpan, the former owner. “That would include anyone who has the wherewithal to do anything with it.”

Mr. Stratigos specifically said National Grid is not looking to sell the property but is seeking someone to take a long-term lease on it. He said it has yet to put an asking price on a lease, but will consider all reasonable offers.

The news has caught the attention of village officials, who have struggled with a shortage of parking spaces in the village business district for years. On Wednesday, Mayor Sandra Schroeder said she had met with National Grid representatives on Tuesday to discuss ways the village could secure the property for a long-term lease of 50 to 100 years.

“At our next board meeting, we will be hiring an appraiser so we’ll be able to make an offer on a lease agreement,” she said.

Ms. Schroeder said securing a long-term lease would be key if the village, or someone else for that matter, wanted to consider the possibility of further developing the property with, say, a parking garage.

“A bank isn’t going to give you a loan on a short-term lease,” she said, adding emphatically that the village has no plans at this point to actually move forward with such an idea.

For decades, the property was known for a giant blue gas ball, or Hortonsphere, which was one of the village’s defining waterfront landmarks. But the property held a dark secret.

From 1859 to about 1830, the property was used to manufacture natural gas to light and heat village homes and businesses. The process involved extracting the gas from coal and left behind coal tar that saturated the soil and entered the groundwater, polluting it with volatile organic compounds such as benzene, toluene, and xylene xylene, which are carcinogens.

In the late 1990s, the site was placed on the state Superfund site, and KeySpan was responsible for its cleanup. The gas ball was removed in 2006, and a massive cleanup effort, in which neighboring buildings were razed, mountains of soil were removed, and millions of gallons of water were filtered, was undertaken.

“People like to think of Sag Harbor as a quaint whaling village, but it’s an old factory town,” said Trustee Ken O’Donnell, who said the gas ball property was one of several contaminated sites in the village, including the former Bulova factory and the Mobil site on Bay Street, that required major remediation efforts.

Just what can be done with the gas ball property has been the subject of some confusion over the years. Some have said the village has the right of first-refusal if National Grid wants to sell the property, but that is not the case, Mayor Schroeder said.

Others have said the property has been sterilized from development, but Mr. Stratigos said it could be developed with any use that is allowed in the Office District zone.

Mayor Schroeder said any development plans would face serious obstacles, saying as part of the remediation effort, the state has required regular testing. A report issued by the state Department of Environmental Conservation in 2014 suggested that private wells be banned and extensive soil disturbance avoided because the cleanup effort was unsuccessful in removing all the toxins from the site.

But the mayor said things can change. “They were never going to allow anyone to build because of Mobil,” she said of the Bay Street property that is now the site of a major commercial building. “One year I thought we had struck oil. Right in the middle of the road it was bubbling up.”

