Sag Harbor Village Angles For Larger Slice of CPF Pie

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Since its inception in 1999, the Community Preservation Fund has been a wildly successful fundraising tool, collecting well over $1 billion to preserve land in the five East End towns.

According to Southampton Town, the CPF has collected nearly $670 million over the life of the fund through July 31, 2016, while East Hampton Town reported $332.9 million in revenues through March 31, 2016.

With its own robust real estate market, Sag Harbor Village has contributed a fair amount to the CPF. Southampton reports the village has paid in $18.1 million over the life of its fund, reflecting about $900 million in real estate sales. East Hampton’s CPF manager, Scott Wilson said that town does not segregate the village’s contributions to its fund and was unable to provide an exact figure of its total contribution, but he estimated it had paid in about $4 million since 2010.

During the life of the CPF, Southampton has contributed a total of $1.7 million for four separate purchases in the village, while East Hampton Town has contributed $2.3 million for one major purchase.

With voters in both towns having approved the use of up to 20 percent of CPF revenues for water quality officials, village officials are hoping Sag Harbor will begin to receive a bigger share of the pie.

For now, though, the focus is on tapping into Southampton’s CPF to acquire a portion of the waterfront property Greystone Development had been planning to use for a condominium development and transform it instead into the John Steinbeck Park.

“We obviously want it to happen,” said Mayor Sandra Schroeder this week of the park purchase, adding the matter was still in negotiations between the town, which holds the CPF purse strings, and the owner. Progress has been slow, she added, because when Greystone came to the village with an updated proposal to develop the former 1-800-Lawyer building on West Water Street as condominiums and sell the remainder of its property to the village, it required an updated appraisal.

“That’s the priority,” agreed Trustee Robby Stein, who has also pushed the village to undertake a number of infrastructure projects that would create rain gardens and other drainage improvements at key places in the village.

“It’s frustrating it doesn’t go into the village’s coffers,” offered Trustee Ken O’Donnell of CPF revenue, “so when something becomes available we can negotiate on our own.”

But Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said the town was negotiating in good faith and the Greystone deal would be “a substantial purchase if it happens.”

Village officials also said they were eager to tap into both towns’ CPFs to get their fair share of the water quality funding. East Hampton is further along the road in developing a program that will allow homeowners to apply for rebates to replace conventional cesspool and septic systems with more advanced wastewater technologies that remove significant amounts of harmful nitrogen from wastewater.

Ms. Schroeder said she has been assured by East Hampton Town that village residents east of Division Street would be able to apply for septic rebates through that town’s program.

Southampton Town Councilman John Bouvier said last week that his town is still working on its own septic rebate program and hoped to roll out a draft version later this year. “We’re very much looking forward to them adopting something and making sure we can access it too,” Ms. Schroeder said.

John Shaka, the chairman of the village Harbor Committee, whose environmental consultant, Chick Voorhis, produced a comprehensive report on water quality projects last year, said many of the recommendations contained in that report would likely qualify for CPF support.

He cited a proposal to install a rain garden at the intersection of Rysam, Bay and Burke streets, which is plagued by heavy runoff and flooding during storms.

“This is a living document,” he said. “Over time, the village can look at its need and decide this is a project we want to pursue now, but it will be up to the village to figure out a way to make an application to either East Hampton or Southampton.”

Share This!









Comments

comments