Sag Harbor, Southampton Declare Snow Emergencies for Tuesday

By Christine Sampson

Sag Harbor Village Mayor Sandra Schroeder has declared a snow emergency effective 7 a.m. on Tuesday, joining neighboring towns and Suffolk County in preparing for a winter storm that could bring several inches of snow to the South Fork.

A snow emergency in Sag Harbor means no vehicles may be parked on village streets, Mayor Schroeder said Monday.

Southampton Town’s snow emergency goes into effect at midnight. The town issued a statement Monday afternoon asking drivers “to remain off the road during the snow emergency and to exercise extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.”

East Hampton Town also advised drivers to stay off the roads.

In comments posted to Facebook, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone urged residents to also prepare for the possibility of power outages.

“It looks like winter is lingering a little longer as Suffolk County prepares for what is hopefully our last winter storm this season,” he said.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that says while the East End may be spared the type of snowfall Nassau County and Western Suffolk may see, the possibility still exists for between 8 to 12 inches. The wind is expected to blow at 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts of up to 55 miles per hour. There snow “is expected to mix with or change to sleet and rain Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon,” according to the forecast.

