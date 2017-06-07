Sag Harbor Soap Box Derby Postponed Until the Fall

by Gavin Menu

A classic Sag Harbor tradition may come with a slice of apple pie this year instead of hot dogs, as the Sag Harbor Cub and Boy Scouts have postponed the annual Soap Box Derby on High Street until the fall.

The event, resurrected in 2012 by scout leader Laurie Barone-Schaefer, will celebrate its fifth anniversary this year. On Tuesday, Ms. Barone-Schaefer said the Soap Box Derby Committee decided to postpone the event in order to plan something special.

“We want to change some things around,” she said. “We want to commemorate this with some new aspects for the race.”

Comments