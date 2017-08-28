Sag Harbor Schools Offers Superintendent Two-Year Contract

by Christine Sampson

The Sag Harbor School Board of Education has offered superintendent Katy Graves a two-year contract extension, and is slated to vote Monday on this new offer.

The two-year contract extension is greater than the board’s original offer to Ms. Graves for a one-year extension. This new contract, if adopted, would ensure Ms. Graves place at the helm of the school district through June 30, 2020. Under the contract, Ms. Graves’s new salary offer is $228,828, a 1.9-percent increase over her current amount, which is consistent with the offer made in June.

On Saturday, Ms. Graves appeared poised to accept the contract offer. “The Board of Education and I are in agreement on my contract that is on Monday night’s agenda,” she said in a message to The Express.

Since the initial contract offer was made at the end of June, the school board met once in executive session — on August 2 — specifically to discuss the superintendent’s contract. Two other executive sessions were held to discuss general school district employee contract negotiations, one on August 14 and another on August 17.

“The board is looking forward to supporting and working closely with Superintendent Graves throughout the achievement of our long-term goals in Sag Harbor Schools,” school board president Diana Kolhoff said in an email on Sunday.

Ms. Graves was hired in 2014 for an initial three-year period. In 2016, the matter of her contract extension became a controversial issue when the school board sent her a letter stating her contract would not be renewed but failed to hold a corresponding vote in an open school board session. Her contract was later extended by a year, to the end of the 2017-18 school year.

Monday’s school board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the library at Pierson Middle-High School.

Share This!









Comments