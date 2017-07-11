Sag Harbor School District Unveils New Student Wellness Policy

by Christine Sampson

With the introduction of a revamped approach to boosting students’ wellbeing, the Sag Harbor School District may adopt what is known in the education community as “the seven dimensions of wellness.”

Members of the district’s Wellness Committee introduced an updated policy that centers on those “dimensions,” which include physical, intellectual, social, spiritual, occupational, environmental and emotional wellness, during the July 5 school board meeting.

Pierson Middle School assistant principal Brittany Miaritis and Sag Harbor Elementary School teacher Kryn Olson publicly presented what their committee, as well as the Policy Committee, have been working on for more than a year. They said it has transformed a policy that largely focused on nutrition in the cafeteria into a policy that focuses on the wellbeing of the “whole child.”

“We know the health and wellbeing of someone is not just reliant on what they are eating every day,” Ms. Olson said. “We wanted to bring a more well-rounded document to our school district. It is evolving and needs to constantly be revisited and looked at over its lifetime because our community changes.”

While concepts such as physical, intellectual, emotional and environmental wellness may be somewhat straightforward, Ms. Miaritis and Ms. Olson got a little more specific when it came to spiritual wellness. They introduced a term they said is becoming standard in public education circles: “spiritual but not religious.” They defined spirituality as the focus on the mindfulness as it relates to the physical body, mind and overall spirit, and defined religion “to convey a institutional connotation to attend worship services.” They said the district is not promoting any specific religion, but rather elements of spirituality are being introduced through activities such as meditation, yoga, “brain breaks” between classroom lessons and more, in an effort to promote wellness.

Ms. Olson pointed out that institutions from community colleges to Ivy League universities to the International Council on Active Aging have implemented the seven dimensions of wellness.

“I really appreciate this span. It really shows you where the world is heading,” she said.

The presentation on July 5 served as the first reading of the new wellness policy, with some school board members raising questions about changes from the existing policy, and whether they would be cost neutral to the district.

Superintendent Katy Graves said Sag Harbor is committing to not serving junk food in the school cafeterias, even if the vendors provide those items as “freebies,” which she said has happened in the past.

“We’ll make sure the pantry and larder only have healthy food,” she said. “What you’re hearing is we’re going to try and deliver as best we can. It may have an impact on our bottom line.”

It also launched a discussion on the use of recess detention as a disciplinary tool, which is prohibited in the current policy and proposed policy, but which administrators and board members say has been used anyway. Administrators and board members agreed to discuss it further in the future.

