Sag Harbor School District Changes Time, Agenda of Monday Meeting

By Christine Sampson

The Sag Harbor School District on Sunday announced a time change and agenda update for Monday’s school board budget workshop and regularly scheduled educational and business meeting.

Originally planned with an executive session at 6 p.m. and the start time of the public budget work session at 7 p.m., the work session has now been moved up to 6:30 p.m., a district representative said in an email Sunday. The budget session will last approximately one hour.

The purpose of the 6 p.m. executive session has been stated as a discussion of “the employment of particular persons.” On the 6:30 p.m. budget workshop agenda are revenue projections, including the tax levy and fund balance, along with the transportation budget. Discussion of the athletics budget and school-specific items have been postponed.

For the regular meeting — which will follow the budget workshop — the agenda includes discussion of the grade-point average and class rank policies, along with the appointment of the new school resource officer, typical committee reports and other topics.

As usual, two public participation sessions are included in the educational and business meeting. The school board anticipates calling a second executive session following the regular meeting “to discuss the employment of a particular person.”

