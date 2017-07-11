Sag Harbor School Board Restructures Public Comment Session

by Christine Sampson

During the July 5 Sag Harbor School Board meeting, board member Susan Lamontagne launched a discussion about the board’s public comment sessions that ended with it voting to make the first “public input” session at the beginning of meetings open to any topic, free of the restriction of having to sign up prior to the session and limited to three minutes in length for each speaker.

Previously, participants were required to sign up to be able to comment, their comments were restricted to agenda items and they could speak for up to five minutes.

“Certainly I think there has been an interest to make it more flexible,” Ms. Lamontagne said.

Board member Alex Kriegsman agreed, saying, “I think it’s terrible to watch parents, teachers and other community members sit for two hours to speak. Oftentimes they leave before they even get a chance to speak. Change the rules.”

Board member Chris Tice said she could see both sides of the issue. “The primary reason we are here is to do the business of the board,” she said. “We usually don’t start until 7:30 p.m. If we have 90 minutes of people getting up there, not everyone on the board is going to be at their best if we’re going to vote and make decisions. I want to respect everybody, but I don’t want to be tasked with making decisions much later than we’re doing now.”

An amendment to cap the first public input session at 30 minutes was voted down, but the eventual overall change to the public input session was successful.

State open meetings law does not mandate that school boards hold public comment sessions, but most boards on the South Fork do choose to hold them. In 2016, the Montauk School Board suspended its public comment session for a few months while contract negotiations with its teachers union were under way, with its school board president saying at the time she felt teachers who spoke up about the process were abusing the public comment sessions.

Share This!









Comments