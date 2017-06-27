Sag Harbor School Board Offers Superintendent 1-Year Contract Extension

by Christine Sampson

The Sag Harbor School Board on Monday extended an offer of a one-year contract renewal to the district’s superintendent, Katy Graves, following a series of three executive sessions in which the board evaluated her performance and discussed the possibility of extending her contract.

Ms. Graves has yet to accept the offer, which would span the 2018-19 school year and again includes a 1.9-percent salary increase. According to school board vice president Tommy John Schiavoni, the contract extension is essentially a “rollover” contract agreement that mirrors what the school board approved in August of 2016. Ms. Graves’s current contract expires June 30, 2018.

Although Mr. Schiavoni said he could not comment on the discussion that went on during the executive sessions leading up to the contract offer, he said following Monday’s special meeting that “we are proud and happy to have her.”

The board vote to offer Ms. Graves the contract extension was a 6-0 vote in a brief open meeting that followed executive session. Board president Diana Kolhoff was absent. Ms. Graves could not immediately be reached for comment.

“I’m delighted that we have trusted support in our superintendent and I’m excited about extending her contract another year,” board member Chris Tice said following the vote on Monday.

Ms. Graves’s contract extension was a controversial matter in 2016, when the board sent her a letter stating her contract would not be renewed but failed to hold a corresponding vote on such a measure in open session. The board later voted during an August meeting to offer her a one-year contract extension after several parents and community members attended board meetings in support of Ms. Graves.

Ms. Graves was originally hired in 2014 for a three-year period. Her current salary is $224,562. Her contract requires the school board to notify her in writing no later than one year before the contract’s expiration date if the board does not intend to renew it.

