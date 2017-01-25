Sag Harbor Planning Board Questions West Water Street Condo Project

by The Sag Harbor Express

By Christine Sampson

As the Sag Harbor Village Planning Board pushes forward as the lead agency on a lengthy environmental review of Greystone Development Corp.’s proposed waterfront condominium project, its planning consultant on Tuesday told the board dozens of questions remain over components of the plan.

Consultant Kathy Eiseman, of the firm Nelson, Pope and Voorhis, broke down several pages of concerns ranging from parking and waste management issues to landscaping and lighting factors and coastal protection matters.

Among the questions is where construction vehicles and materials will be staged during building, and the larger issue of how construction will affect the community.

“Construction impacts are something that should be gone into more detail at this point,” Ms. Eiseman said.

The condominium project, proposed partially at the location formerly known as 1, 3 and 5 Ferry Road and the neighboring 2 West Water Street parcel, is a 13-unit, 36,564-square-foot building with an underground parking garage and 13 boat slips nearby. A rooftop pool is planned, which raised other questions, specifically on how the pool will be drained and chemically maintained and how it will be lit. The latter question came from a letter from the Harbor Committee.

“Is that going to be visible from the surrounding area? If you’re going to light that up at night, it’s going to change the way this looks,” Ms. Eiseman said.

She also asked whether dumpsters would be brought in or whether individual condo owners would be responsible for their own waste removal, because she said those details lacked specificity in Greystone’s plans.

Pedestrian safety and overflow parking were other concerns.

“I think we have to step back and look at this globally,” planning board member Larry Perrine said. “That zone is one of the most heavily used areas in the whole village because of the post office and the restaurants.”

After planning board chairman Gregory Ferraris requested that Greystone Development Corp. respond to each question with more detail for the ease of the board’s efforts to evaluate the project, a representative of the developer agreed to do so.

The planning board also directed Ms. Eiseman to seek feedback on the plan from local emergency services departments, including fire, police and ambulance providers. The planning board is expected to discuss the project again during its February 28 meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting also featured a preliminary discussion of a change-of-use request from Stephen Loeffler, the owner of 152 Hampton Street, the warehouse next to the Harbor Heights gas station that has housed several types of businesses over the years.

“The new owner would like to go back to one of the prior plans that had actually been approved in the late 1980s for an office facility, and he is also proposing two small stores on the ground floor, perhaps three, depending on how the units are carved up,” Dennis Downes, Mr. Loeffler’s attorney, said.

The planning board adjourned further discussion of this matter to the February 28 board meeting.

