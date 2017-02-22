Sag Harbor Mayor Supports Tighter Septic Regulations

by Kathryn Menu

Sag Harbor Mayor Sandra Schroeder said this week she would support legislation in the village that would mandate the installation of nitrogen reducing septic systems in new construction and substantial expansions of residential homes. On Tuesday, Ms. Schroeder said she planned to share with the rest of the board of trustees a similar mandate, which includes a rebate program, introduced earlier this month by the East Hampton Town Board.

Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said this week he expects the town board to introduce legislation soon that would also create new septic standards in that town. North Haven Mayor Jeff Sander said last week his board would also consider stricter septic system mandates in new construction in that village, paving the way for a regional response to water quality issues on the South Fork.

“I am all for it,” said Mayor Schroeder on Tuesday, noting she would want to see both towns adopt rebate programs village residents could apply for before adopting the mandate.

“We have to find a way to deal with this,” said Ms. Schroeder of water quality problems plaguing the region. She noted much of the waterfront in the village is located in flood prone areas — making antiquated septic systems and cesspools an environmental threat following any severe weather.

“I am hopeful, but I am one person on the board,” she said, noting she would ask trustees to review East Hampton’s proposed plan this week.

In early February, East Hampton Town officials unveiled legislation that would mandate low nitrogen septic systems in all new construction or substantial expansion projects. Town officials also discussed a proposed septic system rebate program, which would operate on a sliding scale and subsidize 100 percent of the cost of installing those systems in water protection districts, with additional rebates available for other properties throughout the town. The money for those rebates would come from the town’s Community Preservation Fund.

In November, voters approved an extension of the CPF that allows the five East End towns to earmark 20 percent of the revenue they receive from a 2-percent tax on most real estate sales for water quality projects. When discussing the rebate program earlier this month, East Hampton Town Board members said they believed they would not be able to roll over the water quality funding year to year — as it can with the remainder of its CPF — but must use money set aside from 2016 revenues in 2017. Based on the overall CPF funding collected in 2016, the town could spend as much as $6 million on water quality projects, including the rebate program, in 2017.

According to Mr. Cantwell, if Sag Harbor chooses to adopt its own septic standards requiring the low-nitrogen systems, parcels in East Hampton Town would be eligible for the rebates the town has proposed, if the program is adopted by the town board.

“The rebate program will include all villages in the town if they want to be included,” he said, adding the town Natural Resources Department is already exploring environmentally sensitive areas in Sag Harbor to see if they can be designated among the zones where property owners would be eligible for as much as $15,000 in rebates for the installation of one of these systems.

The news is likely to be well received by members of the village’s Harbor Committee, who expressed concerns the village could be excluded from the program during its meeting on February 13.

Chick Voorhis, the board’s environmental consultant, said he had reached out to both towns to see where the village stood.

“You may recall, we went through extensive work with the village to prepare our own Sag Harbor water quality improvement project plan and submitted it to both towns,” he said.

“I don’t know exactly what their process is for the allocation of funds,” Mr. Voorhis later added, “but they’re very well aware of the village’s interest in being included.”

Also at that meeting, Michael Williams of Milton Avenue in Azurest asked the committee about its efforts to contract with Dr. Christopher Gobler of Stony Brook University to conduct water testing. He said residents of his neighborhood were concerned about whether boats mooring off of their shores were releasing waste into the water even though they are required to use the pump-out boats operated by the Southampton Town Trustees.

He asked that water testing be extended to the mooring areas so that residents’ concerns could be “demystified one way or the other.”

“For land values, property values, and for just human decency, we should make sure that water is as clean as possible,” he said.

Members of the Harbor Committee urged Mr. Williams and other residents to lobby the village board to provide the funding needed to hire Mr. Gobler, at a base cost of $30,000.

