Sag Harbor Mainstay, Conca D’Oro, To Change Hands

By Stephen J. Kotz

Conca D’Oro, the Sag Harbor restaurant, where Little Leaguers by the thousands have celebrated victory and found salve in defeat with a slice or two of its famous pizza, is changing hands.

Frankie Venesina, a familiar face behind the front counter, who owns the local institution with his parents, Tony and Lina, confirmed the sale, on Thursday afternoon, to Laurent Tourondel and Michael Cinque, the owners of LT Burger across the street.

“It’s kind of bittersweet, but it’s time for us,” he said. “Mike and Laurent are nice guys and they share the vision of my parents and me and want to keep it an affordable, family-friendly restaurant.”

Mr. Venesina said he expected the deal to be finalized in January, adding that the new owners had asked him to stay on and that he had agreed to do so.

The Venesina family has run the restaurant since 1975, shortly after arriving from Sicily when Mr. Venesina was just a baby. Today, Conca D’Oro churns out 300 to 400 pies on a busy summer day when lines can extend out the front door. It also provides a menu of traditional Italian fare in a dining room behind a row of booths and small tables.

Tony Venesina now spends part of his time in Italy, but his wife, who lives in Southampton, remains a fixture in the restaurant, whether seating diners, helping in the kitchen or clearing tables.

“It’s time for her to retire,” Mr. Venesina said. “She’s been working her whole life.”

But she said she has different plans. “I’m not the type to sit and watch TV,” she said. “I’ll just have to come up with something.”

Mr. Venesina, who is now 42, has worked at the family business since he was 13 years old. “I’ve seen a lot kids grow up in Sag Harbor,” he said, “and I’ve also had a lot of kids work for me.”

In a 2014 article in The Express, Mr. Venesina said the family had signed a long-term lease for the building, but this week he said he did not want to discuss the terms of the deal with the new buyers, neither of whom could be reached for comment.

