A Sag Harbor Institution, Intuition Sold

Will 2018 bring a summer in Sag Harbor without Intuition? That remains to be seen.

According to boatinternational.com, Patrick Malloy III has sold his 196-foot long motor yacht, which has long called Sag Harbor home in the summer months. Listed for sale by Pam Barlow with Luke Brown Yachts, boatinginternational.com reported that Jeromy Mold of Worth Avenue Yachts is the buyer of Intuition II in early August.

Mr. Mold, who is based in Fort Lauderdale, was preparing for Hurricane Irma when reached by email on Friday, and wrote that he would be able to provide details of the sale at a later date, after the storm passed.

Originally built as a pilot cutter in the 19070s for the Netherlands Pilotage Authority, Intuition II sleeps up to 15 in eight cabins, and requires a 12-person crew, with 10 cabins available for crew. A purchase price could not be confirmed as of press time, but the vessel was listed for sale for $4.95 million.

