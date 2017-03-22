Sag Harbor Elementary Programs Preserved in Draft Budget

by Gavin Menu

By Christine Sampson

Sag Harbor School District officials delivered good news for its elementary school students and families during Monday night’s budget workshop: The proposed 2017-18 school budget preserves all current programs, staffing and activities the school currently has in place.

Pending the community’s approval of that budget proposal on May 16, it will cost about $7.33 million to operate the Sag Harbor Elementary School next year. That’s an increase of about $127,000 over the current year’s budget, or 1.7 percent.

Sag Harbor Elementary School principal Matt Malone said Monday he was “very pleased with the budget that everyone at the school put together.”

“As a team we’ve been able to maintain the wonderful program that we’ve built at the elementary school at a time when a lot of school districts have not been able to do so,” he said.

School business administrator Jennifer Buscemi attributed the bulk of the increase in spending to the potential hiring of more special education teaching staff. The reason, she said, is the district anticipates expanding its special education program to accommodate more students — including children from out-of-district. Those students’ home districts pay tuition, plus the actual cost of special services they receive, for them to come to Sag Harbor.

Ms. Buscemi also updated the school board on the district’s maximum possible tax levy increase, which was last reported as 3.79 percent, but which has been adjusted to 3.87 percent after additional calculations were made. The tax levy cap is greater than 2 percent for Sag Harbor because of real estate development within the school district’s boundaries, a factor that differs for each school system. Ms. Buscemi presented the school board with five possible options for tax levy increases, ranging from the maximum at 3.87 percent down to 2.99 percent. In February, an early budget draft had the budget proposal at $40.08 million, but Monday’s updated figure was $39.87 million.

“We do have to realize that if we leave some money on the table this year, that will be less money we have for the next year,” she said. “If we do decide to go out with the tax levy at the limit, for now even at 3.87 percent, you still only need a simple majority to pass the budget.”

The tax levy increase is also dependent upon the final amount of money the district will receive from the state legislature, which won’t be finalized until the end of the month. The school board is set to further discuss the budget at its next workshop on April 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Pierson Middle-High School library.

