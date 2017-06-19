Sag Harbor Detective Resigns After Year-Plus Suspension

by sjkotz

Sag Harbor Village Police Detective Jeff Proctor, who has been suspended for more than a year, tendered his resignation effective Friday, June 16.

The village board accepted Det. Proctor’s resignation at a brief special meeting on Monday afternoon, although there was no mention of it on a copy of the agenda given to a reporter.

Police Chief Austin McGuire, who was present at the meeting, confirmed that Det. Proctor had resigned and that “all charges had been withdrawn.”

He declined to comment on what the nature of those charges may have been and what if any settlement was reached.

Trustee James Larocca also confirmed that Detective Proctor had resigned, although he, too, would not comment. Mayor Sandra Schroeder could not be immediately reached for comment.

Det. Proctor joined the department in 2001 and became detective in 2008. He was being paid $128,304 a year at the time of his resignation. He was named the department’s officer of the year four times during his career by the Southampton Kiwanis Club, most recently in 2014.

Shortly after Chief McGuire took over the department, he suspended Det. Proctor without pay for one month on March 23, 2016, for an undisclosed disciplinary matter.

When that suspension ended, the village board put him on paid administrative leave, while John G. Callahan, a White Plains attorney, who was appointed hearing officer in the case, conducted his investigation. Earlier this year, village officials said they had no idea of what Mr. Callahan’s timetable would be.

Without Det. Proctor, the department’s sole investigator available, the department has handled some of his duties in-house and also asked for assistance from the New York State Police.

On Monday, Chief McGuire said after dragging on for nearly 15 months, the matter was resolved quickly, resulting in Det. Proctor’s decision to step down.

Although Det. Proctor could not be reached for comment on Monday afternoon, in an interview earlier this year, he said “I’d like nothing more than to come back and finish my career working for the village I have loved working for.”

Share This!









Comments