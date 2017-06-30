Sag Harbor Cinema Project will Move Forward

by Gavin Menu

By Kathryn G. Menu

The Sag Harbor Partnership pledged Friday to move ahead with plans to purchase the Sag Harbor Cinema property on Main Street for $8 million, despite falling $1.5 million short of a $6 million fundraising goal of July 1.

“We have raised an astounding $4.5 million in less than 3 months,” said Sag Harbor Partnership President Nick Gazzolo in an email Friday afternoon. “We wanted to know we had the support to buy the property before making a non-refundable deposit and now we know we do. Our board met and looked at all of the funds raised so far, upcoming events, and new supporters contacting us every day and made a unanimous decision to go forward with the contract.”

The Sag Harbor Partnership entered into contract with long time cinema owner Gerald Mallow in April. According to Mr. Gazzolo — who has led the most recent effort to restore and expand the cinema with Sag Harbor Partnership vice president and landscape painter, April Gornik — the organization put down a $100,000 deposit with Mr. Mallow, and will give Mr. Mallow the balance of a $1 million down payment when the contract goes hard on July 5.

The $1 million will not be refunded if the project fails to succeed, with the remaining $7 million due to Mr. Mallow by the end of December.

The partnership plans on closing on the property on December 31, 2017, he added, and if it is unable to raise the remaining $7 million would cancel all pledges and refund all donations.

“The entire Sag Harbor community and the whole East End should be extremely proud of the support we have received as we work to rebuild our beloved cinema,” said Ms. Gornik. “This cause has been taken up by residents and visitors who come from near and far and believe in the power of this movie theater to educate and inspire and serve as a year-round cultural center for the East End community.”

Fundraising began with a $1 million donation by acclaimed artist and North Haven resident Eric Fischl. Since then, the Partnership has developed an executive committee and advisory board for what is being called the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center.

The work will include the restoration of the cinema’s famous Art Deco façade and its beloved neon Sag Harbor sign, which has become an unofficial trademark of the village. The Partnership has worked with architect Allen Kopelson of NK Architects and architect Randolph Croxton on a design that calls for the division of the existing 480-seat auditorium into two separate screening rooms, one with 250 seats, the other with 150 seats. The ground-floor portion of the building that was once home to the RJD Gallery will be transformed into a café serving locally-sourced food. Above that, there would be a 30-seat screening room that would double as a classroom and be available for private events.

The project has drawn support from key members of the film community, including Harvey Weinstein and Martin Scorsese, and counts award-winning producer and writer Susan Lacy — among many other key members of the film and arts community that call the East End home —as a member of its executive committee and advisory board.

“I cannot thank the entire Partnership and the Cinema committee for their tireless efforts,” said Mr. Gazzolo. “We would never be going forward without their amazing efforts.”

