Ross Student Gives Voice to Victims of Sexual Violence

by Gavin Menu

By Christine Sampson

Amanda Mintz speaks three languages, but she didn’t know the word, at first, to describe the tragedy she experienced two years ago while studying abroad in Italy.

That word, she would learn, was “rape.”

“I didn’t go to the police or to the hospital because I didn’t know that was an option. No one had ever talked to me about rape or sexual violence or anything like that,” Amanda, a 17-year-old from Sag Harbor who is a senior at the Ross School, said in an interview. “I had to ask a friend what rape was.”

Unlike many victims of rape and sexual assault – it’s estimated that about 86 percent of adolescent victims do not report these crimes – Amanda has chosen not only to speak out what happened to her, but also to take action to educate her peers about these crimes. She was 15 years old when she became a victim. As is often the case, her perpetrator was someone she knew: A boy in her math class, who raped her after an evening at a carnival during which she had gotten separated from the rest of her friends. In December 2016, she poured her heart into an in-depth description of the incident in a blog post on her website, inmyshoe.org, which was later picked up and published by MTV.

Amanda’s website is part of her senior project at the Ross School, which requires of each graduating student an in-depth, multimedia work spanning almost a year. For hers, Amanda created an educational nonprofit organization, In My Shoes, and a toolkit of teachers’ lesson plans, resources and brochures that she offers to schools for the purpose of teaching students about rape and sexual violence. She also made a six-minute documentary film, in which other victims speak out about their experience.

“I figured if students could see other young people and hear them talk about it, they could understand the severity of sexual violence more,” Amanda said. “If you understand what it is – if you teach kids consent, that ‘no’ is going to always mean ‘no’ – then it will happen less frequently.”

Last summer, as she was getting ready to kick off her project, she interned at The Retreat. In mid-December, she even traveled to the Kew Forest School in Queens to talk to the students there about her experiences.

“The kids asked such good questions and it really inspired me to move forward in the project,” Amanda said.

There was no doubt in her mind she wanted to speak up, even though the phenomenon of victim-blaming and the general stigma associated with talking about rape and sexual assault are often what silences victims, experts say.

“What I advocate for is just talking about it. If you can say ‘rape’ you’re already transcending the stigma of the word,” she said. “If people can say ‘rape’ then eventually they’ll be able to report it. Laws will change. In some states, rape and sexual assault are in the same category of violence as attacking someone with a knife. It’s just violence, even though it’s completely different. If that is changed, hopefully there will be justice.”

Her mentor, Ross English teacher Kerri Tinsley-Stribling, called Amanda “eloquent, strong, and determined.”

“I was never worried about her speaking up about it and the reactions from others,” she said. “I was more concerned about her speaking up about it and then realizing she might not be ready to speak up about it, but she knew she was ready. . . It’s such an important topic to address. It’s so under played and not highlighted enough. I don’t think people realize the prevalence of sexual assault among young women.”

The recent presidential election, during which the prevailing candidate was accused of sexual assault, was another factor inspiring Amanda to speak up. She attended the Women’s March on Washington, D.C., in January to express her views.

“I’ve had extremely positive responses to my project,” she said. “I did not expect people to be as supportive. I expected a lot of backlash. I thought people would say it was my fault, but that didn’t happen at all. People are amazed that I’m trying to make something good out of a bad situation.”

For Amanda, the process has been therapeutic.

“I’m definitely a different person today than when I started this project, and a different person today than when I was raped,” she said. “This project has been such a growth experience, and it has shaped what I want to do in the future. I want to keep helping people, even if it is in a small way … and that’s a really powerful thing.”

Share This!









Comments

comments