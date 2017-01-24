Roman Fine Art Opens Elektra KB Exhibition

by Gavin Menu

Roman Fine Art will open a new exhibition, “Deconstructing Borders: The Flux of Dissent,” its first solo project with Elektra KB. The opening reception is on January 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. and the exhibit will run through February 19.

Elektra KB was born in the Ukraine and is a Colombian artist that lives and works in Berlin and New York. “Deconstructing Borders: The Flux of Dissent” speaks to issues about migration, mobility, trans-cultures and a sense of place. The discourse is informed by the current experience of migrant women in the throes of the refugee and migrant crisis all over the world. Over 35,000 refugees and migrants died attempting to reach or stay in Europe since 2000 — 2016 the deadliest year by far.

Many of the works included in the exhibit have resulted from her year-long fellowship in Berlin. During this time, KB traveled to what she perceived as a “mutant city,” where east meets west. KB researched the experiences of migrant women from post-colonial societies focusing specifically on Latin-America, and undertook the task of interviewing several women who left their countries for a variety of reasons, existential, economic, psychological and political persecution and created works in response to this research. Each work is inspired and/or performed based on an individual or collective story with textile, photography and video as her primary mediums.

Roman Fine Art is located at 66 Park Place in East Hampton. For more information please visit romanfineart.com or call (917) 797-8931.

