Rethinking Safety at the Pierson Prom

By Christine Sampson

After state police determined a bag of cocaine was found in a boys’ bathroom at last year’s Pierson High School prom, the incident has motivated school officials to make some changes ahead of this year’s prom.

Most notably, the administration is considering ways to eliminate the bathrooms as places where students can potentially consume harmful substances. The options include removing the doors from the bathroom stalls or stationing gender-appropriate security guards in the bathrooms.

“The likelihood is the bathrooms are places where the misconduct or dangerous behaviors happen because it’s unsupervised and private,” Pierson principal Jeff Nichols said Tuesday. “We haven’t decided, but that’s what’s on the table.”

Also, students will take school-sponsored coach buses to and from the prom.

“Given what I’ve witnessed the last few years in terms of general student conduct, I felt it might be time to implement something that makes it safer for kids,” Mr. Nichols said.

For the first time, the Pierson PTSA is in the process of planning a pre-prom event at the school. The students were to have given the PTSA suggestions this week for that event.

But Mr. Nichols struck down a student request to organize an overnight trip for seniors in June.

“The recent history is the prom is a pretty hard event to supervise,” he said. “I’m pretty hesitant to take 70 18 year-olds away on an overnight trip. I’m concerned about their safety and welfare, and going on a trip in June is not necessarily an educational endeavor.”

The changes come several months after surveys of local teens revealed Pierson students may consume alcohol and use marijuana at rates higher than their peers at the county, state and national levels do.

