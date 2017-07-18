Restoration, Renovations Begin at Sag Harbor’s Historic Morpurgo House

by Christine Sampson

Christine Sampson photos

Crews broke ground on the restoration and renovation of the historic Morpurgo house at 6 Union Street on Monday. The work is expected to take about a year, according to Rob Walford and Max Breskin, who are handling the construction.

Anthony Vermandois, the architect on the project, said in an email to The Express the process started with the dismantling of the porch. “We are carefully saving and storing architectural elements so they can be put back in place once the porch structure is rebuilt,” he said.

The house is being prepped for lifting, an action which was recently approved by the Sag Harbor Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review. A new foundation will be laid and the house will be placed back down, allowing the rest of the project to proceed.

