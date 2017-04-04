Resolutions Aimed at Airport Noise Relief

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

The Southampton Town Board on March 28 approved two resolutions sponsored by Councilwoman Christine Scalera that are aimed at reducing the noise impact of East Hampton Airport on Southampton Town residents.

The first resolution supports state legislation written by Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. and State Senator Kenneth P. LaValle that would make the acceptance of state or federal financial assistance for more than a 10-year period subject to a permissive referendum. The proposal has also been supported by the East Hampton Town Board and what it means is residents opposed to the town entering into such an agreement would be able to file a petition demanding that a townwide referendum be held.

The second resolution allows the Airnoisereport.com website to post a link on the town’s website for an online noise complaint registry to collect complaints of residents in eastern Southampton Town about noise from East Hampton Airport traffic. Airport flight paths go over portions of Bridgehampton, Water Mill, Sag Harbor, Noyac, and North Sea.

“It is my hope that continued pressure from affected municipalities such as ours will help move bills like this forward and further emphasizes to East Hampton Town that they need to bear the burden of noise created as a result of the operations of their airport,” Ms. Scalera said of the measure in Albany in a release this week. “The passage of this bill will give the public an opportunity to weigh in when East Hampton Town seeks to take grant assurances.”

She added that a member of the town’s airport noise advisory committee had brought the Airnoisereport.com information to the town last year. “I am committed to keep everyone’s feet to the fire at all levels of government until we see some measured relief for our residents here in Southampton Town,” she said.

The town expects to have the link available for residents before the Memorial Day weekend and will be working with Airnoisereport.com and the Citizens Response Center in the coming weeks to accomplish that.

