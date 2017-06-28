Resident Hatches Coop Without Planning Board Permit

by Christine Sampson

Declaring “eggs for everybody,” Susanna Ungaro earned the conditional approval of the Sag Harbor Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review on June 22 for a large chicken coop behind her house that isn’t quite large enough to provide eggs for all of Sag Harbor.

But it is eight feet tall, six feet wide and ten feet long, and despite the ARB’s conditional approval, it now has a notice of violation from Sag Harbor building inspector Tom Preiato, who noticed ducks on the Suffolk Street property along with chickens on Wednesday. Village code prohibits ducks — and, Mr. Preiato noted, the coop had been built without a necessary permit from the Sag Harbor Planning Board for it.

“Chickens are fun and I’m just doing it for fun,” she told the ARB on June 22. “They’re different. This is my double life. I want to be a farmer. My brother keeps telling me I should move upstate and get 50 acres of land, but I live out here and work out here.”

She said she believed she received a poultry permit by mail from the village and thought that it automatically meant a chicken coop could be built.

ARB attorney Elizabeth Vail told the board it could conditionally consider Ms. Ungaro’s application but that the coop still required a special exception accessory use permit from the planning board.

Judith Long, the ARB’s alternate member, called it “the most wonderful chicken coop I’ve ever seen.” ARB member John “Chris” Connor said, “I think it’s great” and made the motion for approval, which was unanimously granted subject to permits needed from the planning board.

But the far-from-paltry poultry pen has not won the approval of everyone in town. Susan Dusenberry, a North Haven resident who frequently visits her husband’s grave in the Oakland Cemetery, which abuts Ms. Ungaro’s property, said the coop disturbs the peace and quiet the cemetery should maintain.

“I just think it’s bizarre to have your loved ones right up against this thing,” Ms. Dusenberry said by phone on Friday. “If you were having a burial for a family member, you’d have birds right behind you clucking.”

