Regional Efforts to Offer Relief to Victims of Harvey

By Christine Sampson

The flood waters brought down by Hurricane Harvey have reached the East End in the form of a flood of memories of Hurricane Sandy’s impact here. While generally not as severe as the damage Texans are facing, the memories of Sandy are enough to motivate several local and regional efforts to help those facing massive losses in Harvey’s wake.

The Sag Harbor Lions Club, which hosts Andy’s Run for a Guide Dog 5K each year during the HarborFest weekend, will match every runner’s registration for that event with a $30 donation to the Lions’ Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Several individual members of the group have also donated $1,500 each, and the group is also collecting dry goods to ship down to Texas through the district-wide Lions Club ALERT Team. While original sponsors and runners who signed on will still see their contributions go to the event’s initial causes, including the Guide Dog Foundation and scholarships, 100 percent of the matching funds and other donations will go toward Harvey relief. Visit sagharborlionsclub.org for more information.

“Remember how Texas helped us during Superstorm Sandy?” Steve Espach, president of the Lions Club, said in a letter to The Express. “The widespread devastation caused by Harvey, experts say, will now be the largest natural disaster in the United States of America. It will cost the entire country far more money to restore their economy, environment and individual lives than Superstorm Sandy ever did. We must not forget their generosity in our time of need.”

On Saturday, September 9, East Hampton High School will be collecting school supplies, personal care products and new or gently used clothing to send to Texas. Drop-off hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be sold as a fundraiser; donations of food for the fundraiser should be dropped off by 10 a.m. For more information, call Debbie Mansir at (631) 329-6462.

The office of Hamptons Risk Management Insurance Agency, at 2228 Montauk Highway, Suite A, at the corner of Montauk Highway and Butter Lane in Bridgehampton, is currently collecting American Red Cross-requested dry goods to send to Texas. Those items include: Non-perishable canned foods with pull-tab tops, ready-to-eat snacks, paper plates and bowls, plastic utensils, toilet paper, paper towels, soap, shampoo, feminine hygiene products and food for dogs and cats.

East End Cares, a Montauk-based nonprofit that provided aid to victims of Sandy, and got involved when the refugee crisis in Greece hit a peak in 2015, is conducting an online fundraiser ahead of its planned trip to Texas to provide physical help, too. Its monetary goal is $15,000. Donors can text “Cares” to 87872 or make a donation at the following link: https://fundraise.teamrubiconusa.org/campaign/east-end-cares-supports-team-rubicon-hurricane-harvey/c143390

In its efforts, East End Cares has paired up with Team Rubicon, a national organization of military veterans and first responders that goes into disaster-stricken areas to provide emergency response services. Team Rubicon has sent 89 volunteer veterans to Texas so far. According to an update posted Thursday on its website, “Team Rubicon is also spinning up its mass mobilization phase, with plans to deploy hundreds of volunteers to conduct a large-scale clean-up effort for at least eight weeks to focus on debris removal, muck out, heavy equipment, and chainsaw operations, as well as damage assessments and expedient home repair.”

The North Fork Chamber of Commerce and Jernick Moving and Storage are hosting a Hurricane Relief Collection Event on Saturday, September 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southold IGA. The moving company has donated a tractor trailer truck and driver to take supplies to Texas – but the truck needs to be filled with items for people in need. Drop-off locations all week long include Blue Duck Bakery in Southold, Greenport and Riverhead, Wendy’s Deli in Mattituck and Albertson Realty in Jamesport, Southold and Greenport. Food and basic necessities are requested by the Corpus Christi Food Pantry, including baby food and formula, diapers and wipes, batteries, toiletries, cleaning supplies, garbage bags, canned food items with pull-tab tops including vegetables and fruit, and protein items in pouches or cans with pull-tab tops such has tuna, beef stew, chili and chicken.

