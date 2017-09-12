Ready, Set, PechaKucha!

by Gavin Menu

PechaKucha at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill only has three rules. One, each presentation must have 20 slides. Two, each slide can last just 20 seconds. And three, every speaker is undeniably interesting.

“I am pleased to kick off the Parrish’s fall season with a fascinating mix of PechaKucha presenters from the East End — from artists and designers to scientists and affordable housing expert,” said Corinne Erni, curator of special projects.

Friday night’s roster includes sculptor John Capello; musician Chris Clemence; film editor Gloria Dios; Dr. Ellen Pikitch, professor and executive director of the Institute for Ocean Conservation Science at Stony Brook University; artist Randall Rosenthal; visual artist Drew Shiflett; costume designer Yuka Silvera; and affordable housing expert Catherine Townsend.

Admission to the event, which begins at 6 p.m., is $12, or free for members, students and children. For more information, call (631) 283-2118, or visit parrishart.org.

