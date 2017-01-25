PSEG to Present Expansion Plan in North Haven Friday

by The Sag Harbor Express

By Christine Sampson

PSEG Long Island will meet with the Village of North Haven on Friday at 11 a.m. at North Haven Village Hall to discuss a project that the utility says will strengthen electrical circuit reliability. The meeting is open to the public.

According to PSEG, the work will include “replacing existing wires, installing new and more durable poles and installing or replacing switching equipment to help reduce the number of customers affected by an outage.”

In an email this week, North Haven Mayor Jeff Sander encouraged the public to attend the meeting, and expressed support for burying electrical lines instead of bolstering above-ground lines.

“I can assure you that everyone living on or near that stretch of beach is not looking forward to bigger, bulkier poles and more construction, especially after the disastrous and wasteful guardrail installation,” Mr. Sander said. “Burying the lines is an even longer-standing effort on the part of residents and deserves support. . . . This may be our best opportunity to finally get those lines safely buried, insuring much better safety in the event of a major storm.”

According to PSEG, the project is part of a $729 million project funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program. A January 4 PSEG announcement said work is to be completed over the next eight months, but Mr. Sander said he has asked PSEG to suspend work until after the meeting on Friday.

Share This!









Comments

comments