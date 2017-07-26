Proposed Main Street Subdivision Takes a Step Forward

by Christine Sampson

The proposed subdivision of a 4-acre Main Street property that has been lingering before the Sag Harbor Planning Board for almost two years took a step forward on Tuesday, when the board reached the conclusion that such a subdivision would not have any significant negative impacts on the surrounding environment.

That was the result of a lengthy evaluation conducted through the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), which takes into account factors such as drainage, land clearing, archaeological significance, traffic patterns and more. The application, put forth by Barry and Carol Magidoff at 441 Main Street, which is next to Mashashimuet Park and the Reid Brothers auto repair shop, can now proceed.

“Now we can move forward with the subdivision process. This is a minor subdivision,” planning board chairman Gregory Ferraris said during Tuesday’s meeting.

The next step, according to the planning board’s attorney, Denise Schoen, is for the Magidoffs to submit a plot outline showing how the land would be subdivided. The application will also be sent to the village’s Harbor Committee and police and fire departments for review. A public hearing will also be scheduled.

In an August 2015 letter to the village board, a handful of organizations, including Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt, pitched preservation rather than subdivision, suggesting the property might be better suited to a Community Preservation Fund purchase because of its proximity to the Long Pond Greenbelt trail, Ligonee Brook and wildlife habitats.

But in the two years since preservation was first suggested — and since Mayor Sandra Schroeder said she would be willing to add it to the village’s CPF wish list — the idea seems to have fallen flat.

The Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt spoke up again in April, urging in a letter to the planning board to keep the Magidoff property’s proximity to the Long Pond Greenbelt trail “uppermost in your minds as you consider the extent and location of built structures and disturbed natural vegetation.” That letter sought to correct what the Friends leadership viewed as several errors in the SEQRA analysis, and indeed, when the planning board made its final determination, those points were taken into consideration as input via the planning board’s consulting firm, Nelson, Pope and Voorhis (NPV).

In a memo to the board, consultant Kathy Eiseman noted the plans already call for a 20-foot buffer between any developed areas and the trail and the park. She also suggested “the buffer area be the subject of filed covenants and restrictions for each of the lots so that these areas are protected from clearing in the future.”

Also clarified during Tuesday’s meeting was the position of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation on this project. The New York OPRHP said in a letter the project “will have no impact on archaeological and/or historic resources” in the area.

