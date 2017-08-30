As Primary Looms, Candidates Debate in East Hampton

by Gavin Menu

By Kathryn G. Menu

Closing the East Hampton Airport, improving affordable housing, and whether the town should follow East Hampton Village’s example and hire a town manager were just some of the topics candidates vying to be the Democratic Party’s two nominees in November’s town council election weighed in on during a debate Monday night at the East Hampton Library.

A primary election for two seats on the Democratic ticket will be held on September 12 for registered Democrats living in the Town of East Hampton.

Candidates Jeffrey Bragman, incumbent Councilwoman Kathee Burke-Gonzalez and Zachary Cohen also touched on development, cell phone towers, term limits and, in an emotional moment, the need to strengthen ties with the local immigrant community in East Hampton.

Ms. Burke-Gonzalez praised the East Hampton School District for its efforts to reach out to the Latino community in a meaningful way, creating a community outreach position, and holding special meetings in Spanish. The town, she noted, created a Latino Advisory Committee in 2016, but that committee, she said, has struggled in membership since the election of President Donald Trump, and his announcement that he would seek to deputize local police departments to carry out federal immigration enforcement.

“In fact, the public meeting after that was announced actually bought tears to my eyes when people talked about what they were going through, what they were experiencing — that they had to tell their children they might not be there when they got home at night,” said Ms. Burke-Gonzalez, her voice catching. “What we are finding now is the Latino Advisory Committee is not meeting in town hall because they are not comfortable coming to our facility, and they are meeting at someone’s home. It’s challenging and I think right now, for the time, it is going to be a real challenge to get them to be a part of this.”

Mr. Cohen, a member of the committee, said even getting legal residents who are not citizens to public meetings has proved challenging since the Trump administration took power.

“We can’t even get them to the church any more where we were holding meetings and forums on what do to,” said Mr. Cohen, who helped form a charity to provide low-cost legal services for those in need.

“The community is here to stay,” he added. “About 11 percent of the Democratic Party electorate is Latino. They come to me and say, ‘We want to be a part of the community.’ They don’t want gifts; they want to understand their responsibility and take that role.”

Mr. Bragman, whose son’s childhood best friend and family faced deportation, said this was one issue where East Hampton residents were directly impacted by national politics.

“I really think this is one of those times where we need to stand up to national policy as much as we can,” he said.

“It’s not justice, and we have to work with our cops and say, ‘These people are a part of our community, they are here and they make us more strong, more productive … just like my grandparents, and your grandparents.”

The lack of affordable housing in East Hampton has been a crisis for many years now. The town’s eventual lack of support for an affordable housing project in Wainscott amid concern raised by nearby residents worried about the project’s impact on wastewater, and the Wainscott School District, which said it was unable to accommodate an influx of students, was also up for debate.

Ms. Burke-Gonzalez said she hoped now that septic technology was available — and required in East Hampton Town — that reduces nitrogen outflow from systems, that wastewater concerns would not be able to hold up another affordable housing project. She also blamed NIMBYism, and called on residents to be more welcoming of these developments in their neighborhoods.

“What I would ask is, we need to open our hearts and move forward with more affordable housing for this community,” she said.

Mr. Cohen said he believed the Wainscott project should be revisited, and the town should review all of its parcels and create more affordable housing overlay districts.

“Without affordable housing, we are losing jobs,” he said. “I know a business that had to close because employees could not find housing; we are losing our volunteer fire department.”

“I think we should have pushed a little harder, frankly,” said Mr. Bragman, critical of how the town board handled the project in Wainscott. “The Democrats have made some great strides, but I think the Wainscott situation was a swing and a miss, and a strikeout.”

Term limits and whether or not the town should consider hiring a town manager to run day-to-day operations were also discussed. Mr. Cohen supported hiring a town manager, and said he would consider terms limits for members of the town board.

“In general, we are elected as leaders and having a manager gives you the opportunity to devote your time to policy,” he said. “I personally feel without a town manager I would get a lot done, and with a town manager I would get twice as much done.”

Mr. Bragman said he believes the purse strings should be in the hands of someone who is held accountable by voters.

“I think your social policy is so intimately connected to your finances … I think it is safer for us and we are more in control,” he said on his preference to not have a town manager.

“I am not a big fan of term limits,” added Mr. Bragman. “I think the best term limit is an election.”

“I believe the next supervisor should make that decision, whether they want a town manager or not, and if they were to move forward with a town manager, I would support that,” said Ms. Burke-Gonzalez, who was also not in favor of term limits.

Closing the East Hampton Airport was not something any of the three candidates said they supported. However, each acknowledged that unless real strides can be made to reduce the airport’s impact on residents, it may eventually be a discussion that is on the table for serious consideration.

“Public opinion caught up with what the facts were and people began to realize that airport noise was impacting thousands, and we had Noyac in rebellion, we had Sag Harbor in rebellion, we had Georgica in rebellion of what is going on,” said Mr. Bragman.

“I am thoroughly committed to having local control of that airport,” he continued. “I never minded that airport for the many years I drove past it when it was a quiet, little airport — I would love it if we could get it back to that, I want to get it back to that. The helicopters have no business in our communities, the seaplanes are also really noisy. I’d like to think the pilots will see the handwriting on the wall, and begin to understand that if we really can’t control that airport, they have to come to the table to deal with us. I can live with the airport, I think it is an asset to the community, but if we cannot control it we may find that what use to be an extreme position in the community becomes a majority position and at that point it is up to the town residents what they want to do.”

Ms. Burke-Gonzalez has been the town board’s liaison to the airport since she was elected in 2013.

“When it came to the airport, nobody’s hand went up but mine, and [Councilperson] Fred Overton looked over at me and said, ‘I guess you only want to be a one-term councilperson’,” she joked.

While the Second Circuit Court of Appeals struck down restrictions the town board placed on flights in and out of the airport, Ms. Burke-Gonzalez said the town created a strong record.

Ms. Burke-Gonzalez warned that without reasonable restrictions, calls to close the airport will grow.

“There is a call now for closing the airport,” she said. “We know there is an organization — Say No to KHTO — they are very active on social media, they come to town board meetings and talk during public comment and they have taken full page ads out in the local papers. As Jess said, what once was considered an extreme position about closing the airport — if we can’t get reasonable restrictions in place and we can’t get operators and users to come around, it could come a day where that airport has to close.”

“We now have complaints running from Wainscott to Montauk, and we have some opposition because the people in Montauk are concerned restrictions in Wainscott would move helicopter traffic out there, so it has become a difficult issue, as it always has been, and one that I would love to work on,” said Mr. Cohen.

“I think you have to look at the noise, but also the larger issue of pollution caused by the planes and that has to be factored in too when you are talking about the improvements and the goals. The airport is not going to get closed in the next term given the grant assurances we have but when we go to the negotiating table, the people on the other side have to understand if there is not cooperation, the people that come after us — whether it is us or not — will likely be saying, ‘You cooked your own goose.’”

Mr. Bragman agreed with Mr. Cohen that the Montauk Airport should be factored into any study the town does regarding the airport.

“As a general aside, my inclination is I am not worried about the folks that care about getting quickly in and out of East Hampton,” he added. “I am interested in the people who are sticking around.”

Mr. Bragman is a land use attorney who has practiced locally for 30 years and has support in this race by the Democratic Committee in East Hampton, and the Independence and Working Families parties. Ms. Burke-Gonzalez, the lone incumbent, is running with Mr. Bragman and also has the support of the Democratic Committee, and the Independence and Working Families Party. Both are supported by Democratic Party candidate for town supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc.

Mr. Cohen, a former real estate investor and restaurateur, ran a race for supervisor in 2013, narrowly losing to incumbent supervisor Bill Wilkinson by just 15 votes. He has been chairman of the Nature Preserve Committee, and screened for support as a town board candidate, choosing to mount a primary race when the Democratic Committee put its support behind Mr. Bragman and Ms. Burke-Gonzalez.

Monday’s debate was co-sponsored by the East Hampton Library, the Group for Good Government and the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons.

