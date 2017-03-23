Poxy Golf Pro Found Not Guilt in Criminal Court

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Steven Lee, the former head pro and manager of the Poxabogue Golf Center in Sagaponack, was found not guilty of a felony charge of unlawful surveillance in the second degree in Suffolk County criminal court on Thursday afternoon.

One of Mr. Lee’s defense attorneys, Patrick O’Connell, said that after the trial, jurors told him they had been initially deadlocked 6-6, but after two full days of deliberations, they eventually reached an agreement that Mr. Lee was not guilty.

“They said creepy is not criminal,” he said.

Mr. Lee was arrested in October 21, 2015 after he took a photo of a 16-year-old girl three months earlier, on July 25, who was sitting on a bench outside his office with her legs spread. The window was covered with a reflective film that made it difficult to see into the office.

Shortly after his arrest, Southampton Town terminated Mr. Lee’s contract to run the golf center.

“Steve and his wife were very happy,” Mr. O’Connell said. “They were crying when they got the verdict. I felt more relief than anything. If Steve had been found guilty he would have had to register as a sex offender and had the stigma of being a social pariah for the rest of his life.”

The verdict came after three days of testimony before Justice James J. Toomey. Mr. O’Connell said the judge did not give the jury the option of convicting Mr. Lee on a lesser charge.

“This was a misuse of the statute,” Mr. O’Connell said.

