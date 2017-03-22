Pierson Women’s Club Unveils Impressive Lineup of Speakers

by Gavin Menu

By Christine Sampson

In the short time since it was established in December, it’s fair to say the Pierson Women’s Issues Club has made waves at Pierson High School. Its latest accomplishment will bring a handful of big names to the Pierson campus to interact with students and community members in the coming weeks.

The club has engaged fitness expert, entrepreneur and trainer-to-the-stars Tracy Anderson to speak on March 30 on the topic of “Empowering Teens Through Fitness and Diet.” In a separate event on May 5, the club will convene a panel titled “Feminism Now: Issues, Ideas and Inspiration,” including keynote speaker and moderator Liz Abzug, who founded the Bella Abzug Leadership Institute, a not-for-profit leadership training organization for female youth; model and philanthropist Christie Brinkley; Kathleen King, founder of Tate’s Bake Shop; Minerva Perez, the executive director of Organización Latino-Americana of Eastern Long Island; and Sag Harbor artist and activist April Gornik.

Ms. Anderson’s speaking engagement will be from 7 to 9 p.m., with a meet-and-greet to follow. The event is free but tickets will most likely be required since space is limited in the Pierson auditorium. More information will be available closer to the day of the event. It is open to both students and community members. The meet-and-greet with Ms. Anderson will feature treats made by Pierson students with the help of Anke Albert, of Anke’s Fit Bakery, who will come to the school the day before and help the students bake.

Pierson junior Natalie Sepp, president of the Women’s Issues Club, which has been the target of negative comments from community members in recent weeks, said in a statement the speaker program is meant to “move beyond the controversy and bring the community together in support of tolerance and equal rights for all.”

“This inaugural speaker program and the other activities that the club will produce this year and beyond are our main focus,” she said. “We do not want to be distracted by a small group of detractors who do not understand the positive mission, sprit and goals of our club.”

