Pierson Hosting Program to Help Teens Through Difficult Times

by Christine Sampson

Pierson Middle-High School will host a presentation titled “Helping Your Teen Through Difficult Times” on Thursday, March 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the school auditorium.

The Long Island Response Crisis Center and the American Federation for Suicide Prevention will deliver the program, which is appropriate for teens as well as their parents.

Topics of discussion will include mental health, depression and suicide. The school district is encouraging families to attend together. For more information, contact Pierson at 631-725-5302.

