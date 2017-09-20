Pierson Boys Soccer is Rolling in League Play; Girls Net a Tie

by Gavin Menu

By Gavin Menu

The Pierson/Bridgehampton boys soccer team has started the season with a perfect 4-0 record, a stretch that has included wins over two of its closest rivals.

After cruising past Mercy with a 10-1 win on September 12, the Whalers knocked off Greenport, 3-1, on September 13 and beat Southold, the team’s biggest rival in recent years, on Saturday, 2-1.

Freshman Habtamu Coulter assisted on goals by Jorge Alvarado and Luis Padilla, with the strike by Padilla proving to be game-winner.

“There becomes this thing where every other day you’re playing, and that gets tough to get in the conditioning and the training that you want to,” Pierson coach Peter Solow said, noting that his team would have a few extra days off as it goes into a non-league game at Southampton this Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Solow said his team did not play well in the first half last week at Greenport, the site of the team’s only league loss last season. Ultimately the team bounced back with senior Sam Warne scoring two goals, while Grady Burton added another.

“Greenport is a very good team this year,” Solow said. “That’s another game that could have gone either way. They outplayed us for the first half of the game. The guys woke up in the second half.”

Solow said the game against Southold was intense and physical, with the Whalers suffering a number of injuries they were still dealing with this week. Another thing facing the Whalers was the loss of two games against Ross, both scheduled for next week, which was forced to fold its varsity program because of low numbers. The result will be a six-day layoff between games for the Whalers.

“Now we have a big hole in the middle of our schedule, which can be either a good or bad thing, depending on the quality of the team’s coach,” Solow said with a slight laugh. “But if we’re going to be in the playoffs, we have to be able to deal with any situation or any kind of conditions.”

Lady Whalers Net a Tie

The Pierson/Bridgehampton girls soccer team, which lost its first four games this season as the program returned to the varsity level following a single season at East Hampton, scored a 2-2 tie against Smithtown Christian on Friday, September 15. Lady Whalers goalie Katie Kneeland made 29 saves in the game, while Anis Kuss and Elizabeth Borzilleri scored goals.

Pierson lost, 2-1, to Port Jefferson on Monday and will have the remainder of the week free of competition before traveling to face Mercy on Monday, September 25, at 4:30 p.m. The team plays home two days later on September 27 with a 4:30 p.m. game against Southold/Greenport.

Share This!









Comments