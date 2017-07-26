Pierson Athletic Field Project Moving Along Well

by Christine Sampson

Eric Bramoff, the Sag Harbor School District’s supervisor of buildings and grounds, said this week the overhaul of the Pierson Middle-High School athletic field is proceeding well.

The field has been leveled and machinery has been brought in to loosen up the soil, the steps necessary to prepare the area for the eventual layer of sod that will arrive during the last two weeks of August, Mr. Bramoff said.

“There is substantial progress being made,” he said. “To date, knock on wood, we haven’t dug up anything we didn’t anticipate. The construction has been moving along at a pretty solid pace.”

As for an estimated completion date, Mr. Bramoff said he is “guardedly optimistic about using the field at some point during the fall season — there are many factors. No matter what we do, we don’t want to give that field anything but the best possible chance to be successful.”

